Teacher at Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s old school charged with child sex offences

A former teacher at the primary school attended by Prince George and Princess Charlotte appeared in court yesterday (May 23).

Matthew Smith, formerly deputy head of pastoral care at Thomas’s prep school in Battersea, is charged with child sex offences.

The 34-year-old was appointed to his role at the London school in September last year. The position followed a five-year stint teaching in Nepal.

He was arrested by National Crime Agency officers at his home in East Dulwich in south east London last November.

Matthew Smith charges

Smith appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court charged with 17 counts of child sex abuse. The charges included encouraging the rape of a child under 13, causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, and arranging the sexual abuse of a child.

The charges relate to the suspected sexual abuse of children in India via the internet between 2017 and 2022. They do not relate to children at Thomas’s, which can cost more £20,000 per year in fees.

Smith also faces six counts of making and distributing over 120,000 indecent images of children in categories A-C.

He was remanded in custody ahead of a a plea and trial preparation hearing. That will happen at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday June 20.

‘Child sexual abuse committed online and across borders is a substantial threat’

Smith was previously assistant head teacher at the British School in Kathmandu, Nepal, before his job at Thomas’s.

It is also reported he taught at St Paul’s School, and has degrees from both Oxford and Cambridge. It is reported the school was informed Smith was being investigated by the National Crime Agency on November 7.

Helen Dore, Senior Officer at the National Crime Agency, said: “Child sexual abuse committed online and across borders is a substantial threat to the UK, and it’s one the NCA is committed to tackling.

“We are dedicated to pursuing the most dangerous offenders and to protecting any child who may be at risk, in the UK and across the globe.”

Furthermore, a spokesman for the Thomas’s Battersea said: “As always, we remain absolutely committed to the ongoing safety and wellbeing of our pupils and our whole school community.”

Prince George and Princess Charlotte news

Prince George and Princess Charlotte both attended Thomas’s Battersea up until early 2022. They moved to Lambrook School, near Ascot and just 15 minutes from where they live in Windsor, for the start of the new academic year.

That means George and Charlotte had already left Thomas’ by the time Smith began his job at the school.

Lambrook, meanwhile, is said to be situated in 52 acres of school grounds that include a nine-hole golf course and a swimming pool, too.

George, Charlotte and their young brother Prince Louis are expected to be educated there until they are 13.

