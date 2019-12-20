Kate and William ‘will steal the show on Christmas Day in Harry and Meghan’s absence’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children are set to "steal the show" in the absence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they attend this year's Christmas Day church service.

The royals famously walk to Sandringham's St Mary Magdelene church on Christmas morning, greeting well-wishers along the way.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex won't be there as they are celebrating the festive period with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

Royal fans can expect some new "festive imagery" in the next few days (Credit: Splash News)

It is thought, though, that Kate and William are planning on taking Prince George and Princess Charlotte to church with them for the very first time this year.

Speaking on This Morning, royal expert Camilla Tominey said she thinks Kate and William will take the opportunity to shine a spotlight on their children and "project them forward".

Camilla said: "It wouldn't surprise me if, for the first time this year, at least Prince George and Princess Charlotte turn up and do that walk and steal the show."

Prince George is expected to join his parents at church on Christmas Day (Credit: Splash News)

Referencing recent royal drama, she added: "For two reasons. First of all because that could be the main, more positive distraction of the morning."

Secondly, Camilla said: "The Sussexes aren't going to be there, so this may be an opportunity for the Cambridges to project their children forward."

However, we have bad news for fans of young Prince Louis as Camilla isn't sure if he'll attend.

"He's still very young and we all know what toddlers in church are like," she said.

However, she did tease that the royals are set to release some "festive imagery" in the run up to the big day.

Princess Charlotte could also attend with her parents and big brother (Credit: Splash News)

"In the run up there is going to be some quite exciting and festive imagery that's going to be released," she said.

Camilla added we could expect to see the photographs "over the weekend and in the run up to the big day".

