Buckingham Palace issues statement as Prince Philip taken to hospital

The Duke of Edinburgh is in hospital after being advised by his doctor.

Buckingham Palace released a statement saying Prince Philip travelled from Norfolk to King Edward VII hospital in London on Friday.

The palace said the duke is in hospital "for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition".

The palace said the duke is in hospital "for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition" (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Read more: The Queen sent advanced copies of Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas special

The statement read: "The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition.

"The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness' Doctor."

The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness' Doctor.

The news comes after the Queen was spotted making her way to Sandringham to begin her Christmas break.

She caught a 10am train from King's Cross station in London and arrived at King's Lynn at after just midday.

The monarch wore a salmon pink coat and patterned headscarf as she carried a black handbag.

Buckingham Palace says it’s “for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition.” And the statement says: “The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ Doctor.” — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) December 20, 2019

Her Majesty will be joined by son Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex , along with their son Archie will not be attending the Christmas celebrations at Sandringham.

A spokesperson for the palace said last month: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month.

"Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess' mother Doria Ragland.

"This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen."

The Queen travelled to Sandringham today (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Read more: William and Kate beam as they attend Queen’s Christmas lunch with George, Charlotte and Louis

Harry has always spent Christmas at Sandringham, except from 2012 when he was in Afghanistan.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.