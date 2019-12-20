Pregnant Rebekah Vardy looks ready to pop as fans predict she'll give birth on Christmas Day

Fans are predicting that pregnant WAG Rebekah Vardy will give birth on Christmas Day.

Becky posted a picture to Instagram telling her followers she was more than ready for her baby to arrive.

The tot is Becky's fifth child, and her third with her Leicester City footballer husband Jamie Vardy.

Becky is expecting baby number five, her third with husband Jamie (Credit: Splash News)

It hasn't been an easy pregnancy for Becky.

Back in the summer the expectant mum became embroiled in a war of words with Coleen Rooney after she alleged Becky sold stories about her to the papers.

This is something Becky denies.

However, looking forward to her imminent arrival, Becky has kept her followers up to date with her pregnancy progress.

Posting a picture of herself to Instagram, Becky looked ready to pop.

She said: "Ready when you are baby."

View this post on Instagram Ready when you are baby ❤️ A post shared by Becky Vardy (@beckyvardy) on Dec 19, 2019 at 3:24am PST

Her fans were quick to comment and predict a Christmas Day baby.

One said: "Christmas Day baby I’m saying."

Becky replied: "Please don’t jinx me! Will be like a scene from Nativity."

Another quipped: "Possible names Mary or Joseph, given the time of year."

A few followers only had football on their minds and asked if Becky could hold on just a few more days so that Jamie could play in his club's Boxing Day tie.

"Can you keep your legs crossed till after Boxing Day?" one asked.

Becky looked ready to pop back in early December (Credit: Splash News)

The star looked fit to pop as she headed out to a sporting awards ceremony with husband Jamie at the start of December.

