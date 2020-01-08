Palace addresses 'speculation' that Harry and Meghan could move to Canada and relinquish HRH titles

Palace officials have addressed claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could move to Canada and renounce their HRH titles.

The reports came after the couple returned from Canada, where they spent their extended six-week break away from the spotlight.

Looking relaxed and happy as they headed to Canada House in London yesterday (January 7), Meghan and Harry thanked the country for its hospitality and gushed about the beauty of British Colombia, where they stayed.

However, rumours have now surfaced that the couple are eyeing a permanent move across the pond to live in the country that former Suits actress Meghan has called a second home.

The Sun reported that the duke and duchess are looking to move to Canada for a "significant portion" of the year.

It was claimed that they could even "relinquish" their HRH titles or relocate their office to Canada.

A source said they are set to start discussing their plans with senior royals in the "coming days".

A friend said: "It is true that Harry and Meghan will spend a fair amount of time in Canada over the next couple of months and possibly going forward too."

They added: "Right now they are starting talks with their family about their plans for the future. Those conversations are at a very early stage."

The source also said: "That could include being based in Canada or the possibility of walking away from their HRH titles, although hopefully it will not come to that."

However, Buckingham Palace told the Daily Mail it would not comment on "speculation".

Earlier this week, royal expert Omid Scoobie revealed that he thinks Harry and Meghan will be spending a lot more time in the country.

He told OK!: "We'll see them take on more work there, perhaps even a tour, but I don't think they're house-hunting yet."

