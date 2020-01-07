Pregnant Sheridan Smith wows fans with hair transformation

Pregnant Sheridan Smith has wowed fans with a stunning hair transformation.

The Cilla star, 38, took to social media to show off her new 'do, and fans went wild.

We're used to seeing Sheridan with shorter, darker hair, but the Instagram selfie showed off longer bleached blonde hair.

She captioned the image: "New decade, new hair! Thank you @carlbowes_ & @bleachlondon."

You look beautiful pregnancy suits you.

The new hair transformation follows a two-stone weight loss, which she revealed to fans last September.

"I'm not one for weight loss regimes as I think everyone should be comfortable in their own skin but comparing today’s pic to day 1 of rehearsals on @josephmusical l have lost 2 stone!" she said in another Instagram post.

It wasn't long before many of her 342,000 followers responded with supportive comments.

"You are such a beauty," one wrote.

Another said: "Va-va-voom! Gorgeous."

"You look fabulous," another responded while one added: "You look beautiful pregnancy suits you."

Finally, a fifth follower said: "Wow @sheridansmithster check out those cheekbones! Pregnancy looks great on you."

Just before Christmas Sheridan, who's expecting her first child with fiancé Jamie Horn, took to Twitter to take a swipe at her partner's family.

"You can't choose your family. But you can choose your therapist," a quote which she shared read.

Alongside the image, Sheridan wrote: "In-laws eh?! Merry [expletive] Xmas." (Sic)

