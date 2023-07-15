Janette Manrara ’emotional’ as she leaves home to be near doctor ahead of giving birth

Pregnant Janette Manrara has told fans that she’s left home to be closer to her doctor as she could give birth at any time.

On Instagram, the Strictly: It Takes Two co-host told followers that she left for London yesterday (July 14) and shared a pic from a pregnancy photoshoot in which her bump was wrapped in fabric. She said: “Felt quite emotional leaving our house as I knew next time we were home, we would be three of us!”

Janette is expecting her first baby with husband Aljaž Škorjanec (Credit: Cover Images)

She then addressed her unborn baby, asking: “What will you be like? What will you look like? What kind of things will you be into? Such a beautiful and exciting new chapter of our lives. Not long now little one…”

Social media support for pregnant Janette Manrara

Her followers were quick to send their support to the American singer and dancer. “You look glowing,” said one. Another said: “Good luck to you both, you two will be great parents”, referring to Janette and her husband, Aljaž Škorjanec.

Earlier this week, Janette – who’s been keeping fans updated throughout her pregnancy on social media – asked followers what she should pack in her hospital bag.

Janette and Aljaž have been together since 2010 (Credit: ITV)

She said on Instagram Stories: “Had another rough night’s sleep but all good. Today is hospital bag day. It’s time to pack it. I’m going to show you what I put in there and if you have any other suggestions of what else I can put in here, let me know. But I think I’ve got it covered”.

And also this week, she shared details of her unborn baby’s nursery, which has a bit of a Disney theme.

A moment they’d been “dreaming about”

In February, Janette and Aljaž announced that they were expecting their first baby together. They discovered she was pregnant in December, just as they were going to start IVF treatment. They’d been trying to conceive for two years.

Janette shared that they “cried” and “hugged” when they found out she was pregnant. Meanwhile, Aljaž was “beside himself” and “thinking and dreaming about that moment for so long”.

They met in 2010 after Janette performed alongside professional dancer Aljaž and other Strictly professionals in Burn the Floor. They got engaged in 2015 before marrying two years later.

