Janette Manrara drops baby bombshell as she admits to ‘little secret’ with husband Aljaž

Pregnant Strictly star Janette Manrara has dropped a baby bombshell and revealed that she and husband Aljaž Škorjanec have a little secret.

The dancer, who’s been married to the Slovenian Strictly star since 2017, announced her pregnancy back in February. And now, in an interview with Closer, she’s revealed that they know the sex of their baby.

However, they’re keeping it under wraps until they welcome their new arrival.

Strictly star Janette Manrara on secret she has with Aljaž

She told the magazine: “I like the fact that Aljaž and I have this little secret between us. I can’t wait until the big day when we get to announce the baby to everyone and tell our friends the sex and the name and everything. It’s dancing in my stomach already! I never had a preference for a boy or a girl.”

Janette met Aljaž at a dance studio in London in 2010, and they got engaged in 2015. Their baby – the first child for both of them – is set to arrive this summer. And Janette told Closer that her husband is excited for fatherhood. She even joked that he’d breastfeed their baby if he was able to.

She said: “Aljaž is going to be a complete super dad. He’s wanted to be a dad since day one and he’s so obsessed, he would breastfeed the baby if he could! He wants to be a co-parent 100% and we’ll be a real team.”

Preparing for life as a working mum

Janette also explained that her own maternal instinct began later on. She wanted to concentrate on her career first, and “see the world”. And she won’t be giving up her career – she’ll be allowed to take the baby to the set when she’s presenting It Takes Two, and describes Aljaž as a “breath of fresh air” as a working mum.

She added: “Aljaž sends me memes of tips he finds online, like the best ways to help babies with gas or the newest way of swaddling. He’s so invested in fatherhood and he’ll be so hands-on.”

After Janette first announced her pregnancy earlier this year and spoke about her weight gain, she was inundated with support from fans and followers. In December last year, she was considering trying IVF with her husband, but then noticed her period was late. She said: “To know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing.”

