Strictly star Janette Manrara shares details on unborn baby’s beautiful nursery

Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara has opened up about the nursery choice for her unborn baby.

Janette, who’s been married to Strictly dancer Aljaž Škorjanec since 2017, shared a video on the social media platform earlier this week. She wrote alongside it: “I love interior design, so sitting and thinking of what the nursery could look like for our baby was extra special. And I think what makes a space even more special is when you add personal elements and stories to go with any room design.”

Lots of Disney – and a sentimental touch

The self-described Disney fan wanted to incorporate lots of Disney elements into the room, but not too much. She paid tribute to DOVE Architecture and Interiors for the “amazing job” they did of getting the balance right. And, she said that she and Aljaž are “absolutely in love” with the room.

Janette is a big Disney fan (Credit: Cover Images)

She also shared a sweet story behind one of the teddy bears in the cot. “Its name is ‘Ali’,” she began.

“It was one of the first gifts I ever got from Aljaž 12 years ago when we first started dating. He got it to keep me company on those months that we would have to spend apart from each other. Now, it will keep our little one company as well.”

Baby’s on the way soon

Janette and Aljaž have got the baby’s nursery ready at the perfect time. The singer revealed on her Instagram Stories this week that she’s packed her hospital bag ready for her little one’s impending arrival.

She told her followers: “Had another rough night sleep but all good. Today is hospital bag day. It’s time to pack it. I’m going to show you what I put in there and if you have any other suggestions of what else I can put in here, let me know. But I think I’ve got it covered.”

The couple had previously discussed their family plans on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

After meeting in 2010, Janette and Aljaž dated for a few years. The couple got engaged in 2015, and then wed two years later. They met when Janette arrived in London to perform alongside her now-husband among other Strictly professionals in live dance show Burn the Floor.

They announced in February that they’re expecting their first baby. And in the meantime, they’ve been keeping fans updated on their progress through social media.

