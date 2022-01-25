Catherine Tyldesley has told Instagram fans she’s experienced pains in her crotch while she’s pregnant.

Ex-Coronation Street star Catherine likened what she felt to being ‘stabbed by knitting needles’.

Catherine, 38, is pregnant with her second child – a little girl – who is expected to arrive in April.

She played Eva on Corrie between 2011 and 2018 (Credit: Corrie YouTube)

Catherine Tyldesley on suffering with insomnia while pregnant

Currently in the third trimester, Catherine recently fielded enquiries from fans on her Instagram Stories.

She also addressed how she has been suffering with a lack of sleep during the Q&A.

Read more: Catherine Tyldesley reveals big pregnancy news as she prepares to welcome second child

Catherine said: “[I’ve had] insomnia [for] six weeks and every time I get a surge of oestrogen, I get migraines. I lose my vision.

“[But] it’ll be worth it.”

Nothing can be as bad as this.

She went on to reflect: “I think I’ll sleep more when the baby is here. Nothing can be as bad as this. And don’t forget – when they nap you can nap sometimes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catherine Tyldesley (@auntiecath17)

‘I started to panic’

Catherine, who has six-year-old Alfie with hubby Tom Pitfield, has previously said her sleep was also interrupted during the early stages of her pregnancy.

She said: “I was so hot at night and unable to control my temperature. I started to panic that perhaps I was perimenopausal.”

Diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum which made her feel nauseous throughout the day, Catherine noted that Kate Middleton had endured similarly.

Catherine opened up about her pregnancy (Credit: Instagram)

‘Nobody warned me’

However, it seems unlikely Catherine will be able to compare the stabbing sensation she recently addressed to any other of Kate’s pregnancy symptoms.

Replying to Catherine’s callout, one follower explained they had been feeling twinges down below.

Read more: When is pregnant Catherine Tyldesley due to have her baby?

And Catherine had every sympathy.

She said: “Do you know, nobody warned me about that the first time round… Stabbing pains in the [blank]. It’s like baby’s got knitting needles.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.