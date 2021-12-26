All Star Musicals on ITV: When is pregnant Catherine Tyldesley due to have her baby?

ITV lifts the curtain on more All Star Musicals this Christmas – but when is pregnant participant Catherine Tyldesley due to have her baby?

The former Coronation Street star is expecting her second child with hubby Tom Pitfield.

They are already parents to Alfie, six.

Catherine played Eva in Corrie (Credit: Coronation Street YouTube)

When will All Stars Musical’s Catherine Tyldesley have her baby?

Catherine announced her pregnancy back in October.

It was reported she was 14 weeks pregnant at that point.

Read more: Catherine Tyldesley displays growing baby bump in a swimsuit during family trip

“I can’t tell you how utterly blessed we feel right now,” Catherine told followers on Instagram.

She is expecting a little girl this time, and it is believed she will arrive in April 2022.

Catherine Tyldesley pictured in October, a few weeks after announcing she will have a second baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Staying active

In November, the Eva Price actress stressed how important she believes it is to maintain an exercise regime.

Catherine said she isn’t going as all out as previously – but still works out a lot.

She explained: “Obviously I’ve slowed down somewhat but I still train seven times a week and I keep my steps up.

“That’s important for mum and baby.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catherine Tyldesley (@auntiecath17)

Pregnancy problems

Catherine has revealed she endured some issues during the early stages of her pregnancy.

The former Strictly star opened up: “I was having terrible insomnia, which is still with me.

“I was so hot at night and unable to control my temperature and I started to panic that perhaps I was perimenopausal.”

I started to panic that perhaps I was perimenopausal.

And reflecting on a diagnosis of hyperemesis gravidarum, Catherine added: “It is not like morning sickness as you feel sick all day.

“It is the same thing Kate [Middleton] had, although I have not been as extreme as her.

“I was put on medication and that has been a godsend as I feel so much better.”

Fern Britton is also part of the All Star Musicals line up (Credit: ITV)

Who else is taking part in All Star Musicals 2021?

Cath will be joined a host of other famous faces taking on on the musical theatre masterclass.

Fern Britton, actor Ben Miller, Countryfile’s Anita Rani all hope to steal the show.

And former Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya and Gyles Brandeth complete the line up.

But Catherine may be the most enthusiastic of them all about taking part.

She said: “I’m a huge musical theatre fan. The chance to sing a song from the first musical I fell in love with is a dream come true.

“Really excited about the tuition too – a great chance to learn from the best.”

Who is on the All Star Musicals 2021 panel?

Musical superstars Elaine Paige, Samantha Barks (known for Elsa in Frozen and Les Miserables) and Trevor Dion Nicholas (Hamilton, Aladdin) will be on hand.

There will also be support from a full West End ensemble, a live orchestra, choreographers and vocal coaches.

Read more: Catherine Tyldesley reveals she’s still training seven times a week during her pregnancy

John Barrowman hosts, and opens the show with Greatest Showman medley alongside Elaine, Samantha and Trevor.

The celebs perform from a range of musicals, including Cats, Moana and The Rocky Horror Show.

All Star Musicals airs on ITV on Boxing Day (Sunday December 26) at 8pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.