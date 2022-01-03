Catherine Tyldesley reveals big pregnancy news as she prepares to welcome second child

Catherine Tyldesley has updated fans on her morning sickness as she prepares to welcome her second child.

The former Coronation Street star is months away from welcoming a baby daughter with photographer husband Tom Pitfield.

But after suffering from extreme sickness during the early stages of her pregnancy, how is Catherine getting on now?

Corrie star Catherine Tyldesley has opened up on her current pregnancy on social media (Credit: Instagram Story/auntiecath1)

Catherine Tyldesley opens up on pregnancy journey

Catherine discussed her pregnancy journey with fans on social media yesterday (January 2).

She answered a number of questions from her followers, with one reading: “Did you get morning sickness and if so what did you do?”

The actress was quick to share her thoughts in a response as she filmed herself in the bath.

I managed to come off the meds about two months ago

Sharing her reply, Cath said: “Yes, horrifically. I had really bad sickness for the first three months and I was on medication for it.

“I managed to come off the meds about two months ago.”

The mum-of-one went on to suggest her own remedies.

Catherine and Tom will welcome their first daughter in April (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Ginger is good,” Catherine added.

“Coconut water is full of electrolytes and if you’re being sick a lot the chances are your electrolytes balance is off.

“It’s natural and I’m a bit of a nature bunny.”

Catherine’s morning sickness battle

Meanwhile, Catherine is set to welcome her second child in April.

The star announced the news back in October, saying: “We feel so lucky. When we found out, I just burst into tears.”

However, she also revealed that she was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum (extreme sickness) shortly after finding out.

Speaking to Hello! Magazine, she explained: “It is not like morning sickness as you feel sick all day.

“It is the same thing Kate [Middleton] had, although I have not been as extreme as her. I was put on medication and that has been a godsend as I feel so much better.”

