Piers Morgan announces ‘adorable’ family news as fans gush

Piers Morgan has delighted his Twitter fans by announcing some sweet family news today.

The TalkTV presenter revealed two new additions to his family as he declared he’s “become a father again”.

Piers shared a photo with two adorable kittens as he revealed their names.

UPDATE: After intensive negotiations, and a suggestion from @JLemariePires on Instagram, the female kitten has been named Bobby after the great @piresrobert7 . https://t.co/Id0AXJoCwh — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 15, 2023

He wrote: “BREAKING NEWS: I’ve become a father again. Meet Dennis (named after Bergkamp, obviously) and _____ (still working on ‘Thierry’ but meeting resistance.)

“They’re a Burmese brother and sister, 10 weeks old, and like their father, adorable.”

He added: “UPDATE: After intensive negotiations, and a suggestion from @JLemariePires on Instagram, the female kitten has been named Bobby after the great @piresrobert7.”

Piers revealed two new additions on his social media (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans loved the news as one person gushed: “Awwww they’re adorable.”

Another replied: “Congratulations @piersmorgan what absolutely stunning babies, I can see where they get their looks from.”

A third commented: “Oh Piers – we will need to see daily pics of these beauties.”

Former Good Morning Britain star Piers recently returned to his TalkTV show, Uncensored, following a break over Christmas and New Year.

Piers’ fans gushed over his kittens (Credit: SplashNews.com)

And it didn’t take him long to launch an attack on Prince Harry following his book release and interview with ITV.

During his chat with ITV presenter Tom Bradby, Harry insisted that he and wife Meghan Markle never accused the royal family of ‘racism’.

In their Oprah interview in 2021, Harry and Meghan claimed there were ‘concerns’ within the family regarding their son Archie’s skin colour.

In the interview with ITV, Tom asked Harry: “In the Oprah interview, you accuse members of your family of racism…”

However, Harry cut in: “No. The British press said that, right? Did Meghan ever mention ‘they’re racists’?”

Piers hit out at Harry on Twitter, writing: “I seem to recall being forced out of my job at @GMB for disbelieving Harry & Meghan’s unsubstantiated racism claims against the Royal Family.

“Now he’s finally admitted there was no racism, two questions: a) Do I get my old job back? b) Why should we believe a word they say?”

