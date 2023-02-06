Piers Morgan has come under fire after being accused of ‘shaming’ Madonna with “cruel” remarks on Twitter and Instagram.

Former Good Morning Britain co-host Piers, 57, mocked the pop icon’s appearance at Sunday’s (February 5) Grammy awards.

Madonna, 64, was at the annual awards in Los Angeles to introduce Sam Smith and Kim Petras.

She wore a fitted, black jacket along with a long, black skirt for the showing.

Piers went on to ridicule Madge’s look as he shared an image with millions of social media users across both platforms.

However, the manner in which the picture he posted was cropped indicated he wasn’t referring to Madge’s clothing when he mentioned Halloween.

Instead, it would seem the ex editor’s gaze – and his jibe – was focused on the Like A Virgin singer’s face.

Piers Morgan has shared his view on Madonna’s appearance on social media (Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

Piers Morgan on Twitter

Making use of a shocked emoji alongside his words on both Twitter and Insta, Piers wrote: “I thought Halloween was in October?”

His comment drew further remarks from many others who made jokes about Madonna‘s wrinkle-free features.

However, it also disappointed a lot of users who claimed to otherwise be fans of the rabble-rousing TV personality.

One unimpressed commenter warned Piers over on Insta: “Agree this is not a good look however neither is body/face shaming.”

Others also felt he was being “cruel”.

Many of his fans were not won over by Piers Morgan and his latest Twitter behaviour (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Madonna at Grammy Awards

“It’s a bit of a cruel way to go about highlighting it,” one such person told Piers.

Former reality TV cast member Hugo Taylor also suggested Piers was being wilfully unpleasant with his cheap potshot.

“Don’t be cruel Piers. Madonna rocks,” he commented.

Another fan advised: “If you can’t say anything kind – say nothing at all #noneed.”

Meanwhile, another scolded Piers: “Unnecessary and bloody rude. Leave the icon alone.”

Madonna, seen here at a fashion event in December 2022, has won seven Grammy awards herself (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Even dedicated admirers felt Piers was having an off day.

“Piers I am a fan of yours but no need for this leave Madonna alone! Live and let be,” one person asked him.

Another shocked fan claimed: “Oh wow. I’ve always supported you, but this is a bit bullying. Not a good look for you.”

Piers I am a fan of yours but no need for this leave Madonna alone!

“Ah mate I usually am on board with a lot of stuff you say but this is uncalled for,” echoed someone else.

And yet another slammed him: “Piers, no. I’m not a big Madonna fan, but I am usually one of yours – however, this crosses a threshold for me. Unnecessary.”

Read more: Piers Morgan takes swipe at Susanna Reid as he addresses ‘controversial’ GMB behaviour

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.