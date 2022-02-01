Piers Morgan sparks debate with comments on unvaccinated NHS staff

Piers Morgan sparked a heated debate on Twitter after saying that unvaccinated NHS staff “don’t care enough” to do their job “properly”.

The controversial journalist’s tweet divided his 7.9 million followers, with thousands taking to the comments to air their own opinions.

Piers Morgan sparks a Twitter debate

127,000 healthcare workers in Britain have refused to have a safe vaccine that will help protect their sick, old & vulnerable patients from contracting a deadly virus. Mandate or no mandate, these people are all in the wrong job. They don’t care enough to do it properly. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 31, 2022

People should know by now that Piers Morgan isn’t one to keep his opinion to himself. The 56-year-old has been outspoken on plenty of subjects, Covid-19 and the vaccines included.

Piers has always been a staunch supporter of the vaccine, especially after catching the virus himself back in July 2021.

The controversial figure’s tweet comes during a period where it’s being debated whether the Covid-19 vaccine should be mandatory for NHS staff. Piers certainly thinks it should be and was keen for his 7.9 million followers to know that.

“127,000 healthcare workers in Britain have refused to have a safe vaccine that will help protect their sick, old & vulnerable patients from contracting a deadly virus,” he tweeted.

“Mandate or no mandate, these people are all in the wrong job. They don’t care enough to do it properly.”

How did Piers Morgan’s Twitter followers react? Piers didn’t hold back (again) today on Twitter (Credit: New York Post / YouTube)

Unsurprisingly, Piers’ tweet sparked a very heated debate that took place in the replies.

Some of the thousands in the replies seemed to be in agreement with Piers.

“They shouldn’t be working in the care sector, end of!” one of his followers said.

“How can you work in health care and not believe in science?” another said.

“You’re right of course,” a third said.

However, it’s safe to say that the vast majority of people replying to Piers’ tweet totally disagreed with his opinion.

What did other followers say?

Piers’ tweet riled up many of his followers (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Hundreds and hundreds of Piers’ followers took to the replies to argue against what the 56-year-old had tweeted.

“You think you know better than a significant portion of our healthcare industry?” one angry follower asked.

“These men and women worked in the front lines to save lives during the height when there was no vaccine. They are heroes. The vaccine protects yourself. It does not stop the spread. Those are the facts. Down to them if they want the vaccine. As it should be,” another said.

“Id trust the 127,000 healthcare workers more than I trust you,” a third wrote.

“You’ve made some ridiculous statements in your time, but this is right up there. How can you possibly say they don’t care enough?! Do you not see what they go through? Day In day out? I despair,” another tweeted.

“Absolutely ridiculous comment. Yet again! They don’t care enough?! How dare you!! They care more than you do put it that way. If they don’t want a vaccine, then that’s up to them! Their choice doesn’t affect others. Pure and simple!!” another of his followers said.

