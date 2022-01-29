Piers Morgan has launched a furious Twitter tirade at one of his Good Morning Britain replacements Richard Bacon.

The former GMB host branded Richard “ultra-woke” in the furious row.

He also told him to “stick to your fellow woke dinner parties mate” in an angered follow-up tweet.

The tweet argument comes after Richard recently won praise for fronting Good Morning Britain, which Piers spectacularly left last year.

What did Piers Morgan say on Twitter?

Piers isn’t afraid of voicing his opinions on Twitter.

Earlier this week, the 56-year-old star shared an exasperated tweet as the news of a new pregnant man emoji launched this week.

As the news broke, Piers tweeted: “Apple’s new pregnant man emoji. Words fail me. #TheWorldsGoneNuts.”

While some of Twitter agreed with the former presenter’s views, BBC radio presenter Richard did not.

He responded: “We’re all furious about this. So angry we don’t know where to look. Would you write a ‘world’s gone mad’ column for The Sun about the film Junior with Danny DeVito? Just to illustrate the point? Before I punch a wall.”

Piers was quick to respond back on Twitter.

Mate, if you punched a wall every time your ultra-woke little brain endorsed something the rest of us (99% of the world’s population) think is virtue-signalling nonsense, there would be no walls left on the entire planet. https://t.co/EzW3ITQCQS — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 29, 2022

However, the tweets didn’t stop there.

Piers and Richard continued to snipe at each other, with Richard tweeting: “Guess I lost this argument. Back to bed.”

Never one to give up, Piers then snapped for Richard to “stick to your fellow woke dinner parties mate…”. Ouch!

“Like the one I enjoyed running into you at recently?” Richard countered.

“That wasn’t a dinner party,” Piers rescinded.

How did fans react?

Some fans joined in to the spat too as they enjoyed the drama between the pair. One fan wrote: “You tell him Piers!”

However, some questioned whether Piers even know what woke means. One user tweeted: “Piers, seriously. What does ‘woke’ mean?”

“Do you actually know what woke means?” asked another.

Fans of Richard call for him to keep GMB presenter role

The Twitter spat between the pair comes shortly after Richard was highly praised for his stint presenting Good Morning Britain earlier this year.

Many GMB fans were disappointed to see Richard step down from his stint at presenting the ITV show. After joining the show last year, Richard won fans over as a stand-in presenter following Piers Morgan’s departure.

After he finished his last show at the beginning of January, fans were quick to plead with ITV bosses to get him back.

One viewer wrote: “Can Richard Bacon be a permanent fixture on GMB please? He’s a breath of fresh air!”

“Great to see Richard Bacon back again… my favourite!” said another.

A third added: “Good morning, can we please keep Richard Bacon on GMB.”

“Great to see Richard Bacon on GMB. Sad to hear it’s his last day,” said a fourth.

