Piers Morgan has revealed to his Twitter followers that he is willing to take a major step to “safeguard his mental health”.

Taking to the social network, outspoken TV presenter Piers shared his message with his 7.9 million followers.

What is Piers Morgan doing to protect his mental health on Twitter?

Piers wrote: “To stop them being subjected to ‘scare-mongering’, and to safeguard my mental health, I’m quietly blocking all anti-vaxx loons & people who think ‘Covid’s just the flu.’

“You’ve been warned, crazies, and remember: my blocks are not just for Christmas – they’re whole life tariffs.”

Now he’s playing the mental health card.

Not so “quietly” blocking them as making a public announcement.

His announcement got more than 2,000 likes on Twitter within an hour.

But many people used it as a reason to mock or insult former newspaper editor Piers, 56.

Piers under fire for mental health comments

One person wrote: “Imagine the irony. This man Piers Morgan has spent years on Twitter, newspapers & on TV hounding Meghan Markle, even accused of her lying about being suicidal.

“Now he’s playing the mental health card due to his opinion on COVID. if you can’t take the criticism don’t dish it out.”

Another wrote: “I’m not anti vax and I’m double jabbed but if they come up with a Piers variant then I’ll get a booster every day.

“I can picture Boris now… ‘The Piers variant is deadly because of its persistent aggression towards young women. Save your daughter and get boosted’.

Did anyone supper Piers Morgan’s decision to block anti-vaxxers on Twitter?

There were a few people who stood by his side in the debate.

One follower wrote: “Good on you Piers. You should have done it earlier. You’ll one protecting the mental health of all sane people who follow you too.’

Piers is no stranger to controversy.

Earlier this week he caused a storm by suggesting that unjabbed football players should not be treated for injuries on the pitch.

As a result, John Terry hit back on social media, calling Piers’ opinion “shocking”.

