Piers Morgan has come under fire on Twitter after poking fun at last night’s Strictly Come Dancing final.

The former Good Morning Britain host, 56, took to social media to comment as Rose Ayling-Ellis was crowned winner.

However, some users were far from happy with his verdict on the final episode.

Tuned into #Strictly for the first time in years and everyone’s crying because everyone’s so perfect.

Sorry, but 🤮 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 18, 2021

Rose lifted the Glitterball Trophy alongside partner Giovanni Pernice.

The EastEnders actress made history as the show’s first deaf winner.

Following the emotional final on BBC One, Piers was quick to share his thoughts.

The controversial host penned: “Tuned into #Strictly for the first time in years and everyone’s crying because everyone’s so perfect.

“Sorry, but…” adding a sick face emoji.

However, his tweet appeared to anger some people.

Piers Morgan angered followers on Twitter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers slammed by users

Taking to the comments, one wrote: “Perhaps if you had paid a bit more attention you will see how the programme has educated people on disability and sexuality isn’t it nice in these troubled times to actually have something that is so beautiful!”

Another added: “I’ll take watching soppy Strictly perfection tonight Piers. We are currently living in a world of hate, anger & to be frank it’s [bleep]. It’s taken peoples minds off this pandemic for a couple of hours.”

A third complained: “That’s because you don’t have a heart. Please don’t [bleep] off what has been a brilliant programme to watch for the majority of us. No need for such a comment.”

No need for such a comment!

In addition, a fourth said: “Hating popular things doesn’t make you an interesting person.”

A fifth added: “The entire series has been a shining example of joy, togetherness and humanity. Everything that you don’t represent.”

However, others defended Piers over the comment.

Piers poked fun at the Strictly final (Credit: BBC)

One tweeted: “I love Strictly but was thinking the same… too much gushing over each other tonight!”

Another shared: “Couldn’t agree more, every bloody thing on TV now they’re either grizzling or screeching & whoop whooping. The noise level is off the scale.”

Meanwhile, it comes after the star hosted his final episode of Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.

He is set to be replaced by Kate Garraway on the programme.

Following his final show, Piers said: “The End. But as Sinatra said: ‘The best is yet to come, and won’t that be fine?’

“See you in 2022 with my new global daily show. Ps I only have one regret about Life Stories – that I never got to interview my dream guest… myself.”

