Piers Morgan has become the latest star to celebrate the easing of certain lockdown measures in England – by having his hair cut.

The former Good Morning Britain presenter, 56, posted a snap with fans on Monday (April 12) as he visited a hair salon.

Ex GMB host Piers Morgan has had his hair cut (Credit: w8media / SplashNews.com)

Piers Morgan latest: What did he share on Instagram?

Taking to Instagram, Piers posted a selfie from a chair at Daniel Galvin Kensington.

And he appeared super pleased with himself in the picture, which showed two stylists working on his new ‘do.

In the caption, he wrote, alongside a string of fire emojis: “Hair we go!

“God it’s good to be back under the knife… thanks @cherylmunozhair @hairbyracheldg.”

What did Piers’ fans say?

In the comments, Piers’ followers told him he looked “sharp” and “more handsome than ever”.

One said: “Yes Piers, love it.”

Another wrote, with a heart-eyes emoji: “Suits you, sir.”

“More handsome than ever, Piers!” wrote a third.

“Looking sharp!” someone else wrote, while a fifth said he looked “10 years younger”.

Hair we go! God it’s good to be back under the knife…

In other Piers Morgan news, the ex daytime TV host has revealed the name of the royal he claims supported him following his GMB exit.

Piers sensationally quit Good Morning Britain earlier this year following a clash with Alex Beresford. The weatherman pulled him up over comments he made about Meghan Markle, following her Oprah interview and Piers stormed out of the studio.

Piers was reportedly asked by bosses to apologise and as he refused, he quit his role on the programme.

Fans told Piers he looked handsome (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers’ text from Fergie

Now, Piers has said he received a supportive message from Sarah Ferguson.

In his latest Daily Mail column, Piers Morgan claimed she text him: “People have said how much they miss your joy and humour. Get back out there!”

Taking to Twitter, Piers also suggested the two of them should make a show together.

