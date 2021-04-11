Piers Morgan has surprised fans with a throwback snap on Instagram.

The former GMB presenter is known for his controversial ways, so it’s easy to forget he was once just an adorable youngster.

Piers took to Instagram to pay tribute to his brother and sister on Sunday (April 11).

Piers Morgan surprised fans with an Instagram throwback (Credit: Splashnews)

Ex-GMB star celebrates with his siblings

The TV star told fans he was celebrating International Siblings Day.

He shared a throwback picture of himself as a young boy flanked by his sister Charlotte and brother Jeremy.

Piers captioned the snap: “Belated ‘Happy International Siblings Day (apparently it was yesterday…) to my younger brothers and sister. We were a cheeky bunch of little scamps. Wish I still had that cap!”

Piers Morgan posts Instagram throwback

Fans rushed to comment, with many comparing Piers to his daughter Elise, eight.

In fact, some even got the pair confused!

“You look so like your daughter,” said one.

“She’s your spitting image,” another declared.

“Your daughter looks like you Piers. Lovely photo,” added a third.

Piers celebrates controversial year

While it would have been a tough year for anyone, Piers has been revelling in all the attention lately.

The star shocked the nation when he quit GMB last month following his remarks about Meghan Markle.

And yet, despite everything, he recently offered to interview the star face-to-face.

Speaking to Extra TV’s host Billy Bush, Piers said he would ask “more difficult questions” than Oprah Winfrey if he were to sit down with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Piers said: “I would say to Meghan Markle, look, sit down with me with your husband for an equally long interview to the one you gave Oprah Winfrey.

“And let me ask you more difficult questions about all your claims.

“But let me ask you a wider question, if you hate the royal family that much why do you keep your titles?”

Would you like to see Piers interview Meghan and Harry? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.