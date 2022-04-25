Piers Morgan has revealed the heartache of losing a close friend before he was 30.

The presenter is back on TV tonight for his brand new TalkTV series, Piers Morgan Uncensored.

In a new podcast interview, Piers opened up about how losing his friend made him realise you have to “learn to ride that wave of grief”.

Piers lost a friend before he was 30 (Credit: Cover Images)

Piers Morgan podcast interview

Speaking on The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett podcast, Piers opened up about having difficult conversations with his children.

He said: “What I try to do is have perspective all the time.

“I’ve been there when it feels like the worst thing in the world when you lose a girlfriend you love or a job you love, you crash a car or lose a family member you love.

Piers said losing a close friend was “devastating” (Credit: Cover Images)

“Whatever it may be you’ll always get things that test you. You lose your first friend who dies when you’re young.”

He continued: “I remember losing one of my closest friends before he was even 30.

“It was devastating, absolutely devastating. But when it happens again and again with people you love you realise, that’s life.

“Life is what it is. People you love and care about die. You have to learn to ride that wave of grief.”

Piers returns to TV tonight for his show, Piers Morgan Uncensored (Credit: ITV)

Piers said it’s “not mental illness” or “anxiety”, it’s just something “we have to deal with”.

He added: “Too many people these days feel unnaturally anxious about these things.”

Piers is back on TV screens tonight for his new show, Piers Morgan Uncensored.

It promises to give viewers the news that matters to them.

The first interview will see Piers sit down with former US President Donald Trump.

In the chat, Trump attacks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and calls for the Queen to strip them of their titles.

It will also see the moment Piers and Trump clash resulting in the businessman walking off set.

