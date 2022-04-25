Holly Willoughby on This Morning/Piers Morgan talking on Lorraine April 2022
TV

Holly Willoughby makes dig at Piers Morgan’s new show ahead of its launch tonight

Piers is back on TV tonight!

By Victoria Johns

This Morning host Holly Willoughby made a cheeky dig at Piers Morgan ahead of his new Uncensored show tonight.

The mum-of-three was discussing the ex-Good Morning Britain host on This Morning today (April 25).

Piers interviews Donald Trump for the show’s debut tonight and the former US President has plenty to say about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The interview was a hot topic for Holly, Phillip Schofield and guests Gyles Brandreth and Camilla Tominey.

And Freeze the Fear star Holly couldn’t resist making her feelings about Piers known.

Holly Willoughby in red blouse on This Morning 25 April 2022
Holly Willoughby made a cheeky dig about Piers on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby on This Morning

In the interview with Piers, Trump suggests the Queen should strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their royal titles.

When asked if he would remove their titles if he were the Queen, Trump says: “I would. The only thing I disagree with the Queen on probably one of the only things ever is that I think she should have said, if that’s your choice, fine. But you no longer have titles.”

Read more: Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof cast: Meet the eight oh-so-cool celebrities

The businessman also says he doesn’t think the couple’s marriage will last.

Discussing Trump’s divisive quotes, Holly quipped: “He’s never been a fan of Meghan, has he? Right from the get-go he’s been quite opinionated. He seems to blame her for all of it.”

Piers Morgan smiling after leaving BBC's Sunday Morning on April 24 2022
Piers’ new show is sure to be explosive (Credit: Cover Images)

“Also, he’s talking to Piers Morgan who isn’t a fan of Meghan either,” Camilla added.

Holly replied nonchalantly: “Not much balance in that chat.”

Gyles thought the show was just a “promo for Piers” and told viewers not too pay too much attention because the “Queen loves her grandson”.

Piers Morgan Uncensored

The presenter’s return to primetime TV comes after he stormed off Good Morning Britain following a row with weatherman Alex Beresford last March.

The presenter was incensed by Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview and suggested the former Suits actress’ account of life in the Royal Family was less than accurate.

Read more: Holly Willoughby distracts This Morning viewers with ‘beautiful’ appearance today

Piers is now back with his own show on TalkTV and told Times Radio he was a “caged animal ready to be unleashed”.

With a host of unmissable guests, Piers Morgan Uncensored is already making headlines before its broadcast.

Like him or loathe him, thousands are sure to tune into the presenter’s new offering later.

Teasing viewers, he uploaded a trailer for the show on Twitter warning “whiny woke over-sensitive snowflakes” may be upset by its contents.

Piers Morgan Uncensored airs tonight at 8pm on TalkTV. 

Will you be watching Piers’ new show? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think. 

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Peter Andre smiles on GMB set
‘Terrified’ Peter Andre reveals fears for his children after tough decision
Will Kirk on The Repair Shop on BBC
The Repair Shop fans rally around Will Kirk as he shares emotional message
Meghan and Harry during Invictus Games/Thomas Markle makes announcement on GB News
Thomas Markle makes bombshell announcement which will ‘rock’ Meghan and Harry
The Split ending explained
The Split ending explained, and why series 3 is the last ever
Meghan and Harry during Invictus Games/Thomas Markle makes announcement on GB News
Thomas Markle makes bombshell announcement which will ‘rock’ Meghan and Harry
Helen Skelton during interview on Lorraine
Helen Skelton announces marriage split four months after third child born