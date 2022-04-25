Holly Willoughby makes dig at Piers Morgan’s new show ahead of its launch tonight

This Morning host Holly Willoughby made a cheeky dig at Piers Morgan ahead of his new Uncensored show tonight.

The mum-of-three was discussing the ex-Good Morning Britain host on This Morning today (April 25).

Piers interviews Donald Trump for the show’s debut tonight and the former US President has plenty to say about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The interview was a hot topic for Holly, Phillip Schofield and guests Gyles Brandreth and Camilla Tominey.

And Freeze the Fear star Holly couldn’t resist making her feelings about Piers known.

Holly Willoughby on This Morning

In the interview with Piers, Trump suggests the Queen should strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their royal titles.

When asked if he would remove their titles if he were the Queen, Trump says: “I would. The only thing I disagree with the Queen on probably one of the only things ever is that I think she should have said, if that’s your choice, fine. But you no longer have titles.”

The businessman also says he doesn’t think the couple’s marriage will last.

Discussing Trump’s divisive quotes, Holly quipped: “He’s never been a fan of Meghan, has he? Right from the get-go he’s been quite opinionated. He seems to blame her for all of it.”

“Also, he’s talking to Piers Morgan who isn’t a fan of Meghan either,” Camilla added.

Holly replied nonchalantly: “Not much balance in that chat.”

Gyles thought the show was just a “promo for Piers” and told viewers not too pay too much attention because the “Queen loves her grandson”.

Piers Morgan Uncensored

The presenter’s return to primetime TV comes after he stormed off Good Morning Britain following a row with weatherman Alex Beresford last March.

The presenter was incensed by Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview and suggested the former Suits actress’ account of life in the Royal Family was less than accurate.

Piers is now back with his own show on TalkTV and told Times Radio he was a “caged animal ready to be unleashed”.

With a host of unmissable guests, Piers Morgan Uncensored is already making headlines before its broadcast.

Like him or loathe him, thousands are sure to tune into the presenter’s new offering later.

Teasing viewers, he uploaded a trailer for the show on Twitter warning “whiny woke over-sensitive snowflakes” may be upset by its contents.

Piers Morgan Uncensored airs tonight at 8pm on TalkTV.

