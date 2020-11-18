Piers Morgan and Boris Johnson
Piers Morgan criticised by fans as he launches another attack on Boris Johnson’s appearance

Piers said it looked like the Prime Minister hadn't combed his barnet

By Rebecca Carter

Piers Morgan is facing criticism after mocking Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his appearance again.

The Good Morning Britain presenter shared a screen grab of Mr Johnson speaking during the Prime Minister’s Questions via video call as he self-isolates.

However, Piers said it looked like Mr Johnson couldn’t be “bothered to comb his hair”.

Piers Morgan said it looked like Boris Johnson couldn’t be “bothered to comb his hair” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Piers Morgan say about Boris Johnson?

Alongside the image, the star wrote: “Can’t be bothered to comb his hair, microphone that doesn’t work properly…

“Virtual Boris is an even bigger shambles than the non-virtual version.”

While some fans agreed with Piers’ comments, others called him out for commenting on Mr Johnson’s appearance again.

One wrote: “Piers stop judging Boris about the way he looks.

“He has a hard job to do at present and he is doing what he can under extraordinary circumstances.”

Another said: “Didn’t realise he had to comb his hair… didn’t realise it was a law… bore off Piers!!!!”

A third added: “I think people need to understand and get over the fact Boris has messy hair.

“There’s so much more useful things to comment on.”

Boris Johnson with a cup of coffee in the park
Fans defended Boris Johnson (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers Morgan sparks Ofcom complaints

Earlier this year, Piers sparked Ofcom complaints when he compared Boris’ mop to the straw barnet of fictional scarecrow character Worzel Gummidge.

The presenter said on GMB: “What is going on with the Prime Minister’s hair?

“I know it may seem very trivial, but the rest of us, our wives, our partners, people we’re with, have bothered to get the scissors out and give us a little trim.

“Someone in that house must be able to trim it. Carrie? Carrie Symonds? Could she do it?

GMB Piers Morgan
Piers compared Mr Johnson to Worzel Gummidge (Credit: ITV)

“I don’t want the Prime Minister of this country to look like Worzel Gummidge and I don’t really buy the thin hair brushing thing.”

According to The Sun, TV watchdog Ofcom received 264 complaints from the episode in which Piers mocked Boris’ hair.

One viewer also said on Twitter: “Oh for God’s sake, leave Boris alone, Piers, this is sounding petty.”

Another said: “Piers Morgan (who constantly complains about breaking lockdown rules ) is now banging on that Boris hasn’t had a haircut!”

