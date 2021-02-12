Piers Morgan has slammed Anthea Turner after she apologised for a Twitter post.

The GMB host, 55, was outraged when former Blue Peter presenter Anthea posted a tweet that appeared to criticise overweight people during the pandemic.

And it didn’t take long for Piers to respond in trademark fashion, calling Anthea “despicable”.

Anthea caused upset with her post (Credit: Sue Andrews / SplashNews.com)

What happened between Piers Morgan and Anthea Turner on Twitter?

In a now-deleted tweet, 60-year-old Anthea used a cartoon of an overweight woman wearing a mask and sitting on a scooter to illustrate her point.

The cartoon saw the masked woman tell a younger, unmasked woman, “put on a mask, you’re putting my health at risk”.

She captioned the image: “Go for it!”

She added: “I’m incensed by the selfish attitudes of people who can’t see we actually are ‘all in this together’ & willful destruction has an impact on us all especially those with other illnesses pushed down the line & charities who are missing out on funding.”

What the hell is this?

Have you lost your mind, Anthea?

Just despicable. https://t.co/0BYu3hhDqm — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 12, 2021

How did Piers respond?

“If the government put half the amount of money into health as they have in locking us up we wouldn’t be in this mess. Keep McDonald’s open and close gyms many council-run and open-air – Great.”

However, this incensed Piers, who fired back: "What the hell is this? Have you lost your mind Anthea?

"Just despicable."

What the hell is this? Have you lost your mind Anthea?

“Just despicable.”

However, Piers carried on his rant.

You're blaming 120,000+ covid deaths on the victims being lazy?

What a repellent, dumb & grotesquely offensive attitude.

Shame on you. https://t.co/LBMT4pgaAF — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 12, 2021

“Shame on you”

When Anthea attempted to clarify her position, he let her have it with both barrels again.

Anthea said: “Sadly those of us who have genuinely tried to protect the NHS by looking after our bodies are paying the terrible price for those who have chosen lazy lifestyle choices.”

In response, Piers said: “You’re blaming 120,000+ covid deaths on victims being lazy?

Totally apologies that the cartoon is clumsy – I’ll take the rollicking on the chin 🥊But this was never directed at people clinically ill who need our support. My passion is sincere though Covid has to give us a bloody big health wakeup call & we’d be nuts not to try & fix it. — Anthea Turner (@AntheaTurner1) February 12, 2021

“What a repellent, dumb and grotesquely offensive attitude. Shame on you.”

Anthea has since apologised for her comments, saying on Twitter: “Totally apologies that the cartoon is clumsy – I’ll take the rollicking on the chin.

“But this was never directed at people clinically ill who need our support.

“My passion is sincere though Covid has to give us a bloody big health wakeup call & we’d be nuts not to try & fix it.”

