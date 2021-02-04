In a row involving the late Captain Sir Tom Moore, This Morning contributor Beverley Turner has hit back at GMB host Piers Morgan after he branded her “pathetic”.

Mum-of-three Beverley, 47, previously stated that she would not clap for Captain Tom.

However, when Piers called her pathetic she shot back, accusing him of being “manipulative”.

This is so pathetic. 👇 https://t.co/KMJk3MaNHU — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 3, 2021

What did Beverley say about Captain Sir Tom Moore?

In her first tweet, Beverley, 47, said: “#SirTomMoore and his family did a brilliant job of raising £ for the NHS.

“It’s great that he lived to 100!

“It’s awesome that he got one last fab holiday.

“But I’m not clapping in the street to maintain the fear that imminent death is all around & we’re all in the this together. We’re not.”

After stating her refusal to clap, Piers responded, quote-tweeting her and saying: “This is so pathetic.”

Must have touched a nerve as been blocked by @piersmorgan. I don't think he liked the fact that it seems – by many of your reactions- that I wasn't completely wrong… And he does not like to be wrong. Maybe he's manipulating you all too?, 🤷🏻‍♀️Just a thought…. — Bev Turner (@beverleyturner) February 3, 2021

Bev asked if Piers was ‘manipulating’ his followers

Beverley then took to her own Twitter feed to let her followers know that he had blocked her.

“Must have touched a nerve as been blocked by @piersmorgan,” she wrote.

I don’t think he liked the fact that it seems – by many of your reactions – that I wasn’t completely wrong.

“I don’t think he liked the fact that it seems – by many of your reactions – that I wasn’t completely wrong… And he does not like to be wrong.

“Maybe he’s manipulating you all too? Just a thought…”

Beverley hit back at Piers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Beverley respond?

The anti-lockdown broadcaster had previously responded to Piers’ jibe with a lengthy message.

“No Piers. He was awesome.

“Heroic behaviour at his impressive age and I completely defend his right to go on holiday (and yours…).

“But what EXACTLY do you think we’re being asked to think about when we clap? A feverishness of FEAR.

“MOST people are still not at risk of dying.”

People up and down the country clapped for Tom (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The country clapped for Captain Sir Tom Moore

Regardless of Beverley’s antipathy towards the national clap, people up and down the country paid tribute to Captain Tom, who died on Tuesday (February 2).

The World War II veteran captured the nation’s hearts in the first lockdown when he raised over £30 million for NHS-related charities.

When a national clap was suggested, Captain Tom’s family issued a statement.

“Captain Tom’s family are incredibly touched by the public’s suggestion of #ClapForTom this evening at 6pm.

“They will be taking part with huge love in their hearts for their father, grandfather and father-in-law.”

