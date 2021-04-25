Piers Morgan and wife Celia Walden have shared a moment from one of their date nights.

Celia uploaded a cheeky snap to her Instagram of Piers resting his hand on her thigh. However, Piers has already joked that it’s not his hand!

Celia Walden and Piers Morgan have been together since 2006 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did the picture of Piers Morgan and wife Celia show?

The Instagram picture was uploaded to Celia’s personal account and shared with her 37,000 followers.

In the picture, taken in the back of a black cab, Piers’ hand is resting on Celia’s bare thigh. Celia is wearing a pair of over the knee boots as the pair head out for a date night.

Read more: Celia Walden and Piers Morgan branded ‘Beauty and the Beast’ on rare date night

The journalist captioned the picture: “NSICs, we used to call them when I was young and single. Not Safe In Cabs. I only went and married one #handsyhubby #haveyousanitised.”

Piers was quick to quip back: “That’s not my hand.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celia Walden (@celia.walden)

What did Celia’s followers say?

Many of Celia’s followers also took the opportunity to tease Piers in the comments. One wrote: “Looks like he made an effort tonight.. hope he’s taking you somewhere nice.”

Another teased: “Delighted to see you’ve burned those track bottoms he was wearing.”

Another shared: “Fab photo…I’m sure you’re happy with his trusty hand anytime.”

One even joked who was who, writing: “Is he the one in the thigh high boots?”

Piers and Celia enjoyed the moment on a rare date night (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How long have Piers Morgan and Celia Walden been together?

Piers and Celia first began dating in 2006.

The couple, who share daughter Elise, later wed in Oxfordshire in 2010.

Piers opened up in an interview about how and Celia met.

The former GMB presenter said on Heart radio: “I was doing a speech in front of 1000 people – magazine editors – in some fancy hotel in Mayfair and I absolutely died on my backside to the extent that they were openly jeering me, and the only person that was laughing was Celia, who I’d never met, and I went ‘who’s that?'”

He added: “She said ‘that just bombed’ and I said, ‘I thought that was hilarious’ but she was laughing really at my discomfort.

“So I realised then that she would be perfect bride material!”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.