Piers Morgan and his wife Celia Walden enjoyed a rare date night yesterday (April 21).

The former Good Morning Britain star, 56, was spotted alongside his partner at the swanky River Cafe in London.

But it appears Celia was the one turning heads during their evening together.

Piers Morgan and his wife Celia Walden enjoyed a rare date night yesterday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Celia Walden and Piers Morgan enjoy a rare date night

The 44-year-old journalist looked incredible in a long white coat with chic fringe-detailing.

She accompanied the statement look with a pair of suede boots and a velvet face mask.

Meanwhile, Piers opted for comfort in a light wool jumper and a shirt.

Read more: Piers Morgan news: GMB fans beg Robert Rinder to replace ex-host

Documenting their evening, the controversial host shared a series of photos of the couple to his Instagram profile.

Alongside the post, Piers added: “I think the paparazzi were keener on Celia’s new coat than my new fashionable mask. Lovely meal @therivercafelondon.”

The post didn’t go unnoticed with fans, with one saying: “Literally Beauty and the Beast.”

Piers took to Instagram to document their night out (Credit: SplashNews)

A second wrote: “Finally we see you and your beautiful wife together. Not just you. How lovely.”

In addition, a third remarked: “She’s a statuesque beauty, Piers… I think you Brits call it punching above one’s weight.”

Meanwhile, Piers’ celebrity friends also commented.

Literally Beauty and the Beast

“Such a laugh we all had was brilliant to see you,” Kelly Hoppen shared, while Claire Sweeney gushed: “Coat is gorgeous!!!! So is Celia.”

Piers and Celia first began dating in 2006, while he was still married to first wife Marion Shalloe.

The couple, who share daughter Elise, later wed in Oxfordshire in 2010.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celia Walden (@celia.walden)

What else has Piers been up to?

Meanwhile, Piers is yet to announce his next move since quitting GMB.

It’s reported the host could join GB News – an upcoming British news channel that is being dubbed the UK’s version of Fox News.

So far, several major journalist voices have joined the channel’s lineup.

Read more: Richard Madeley ‘well up for’ replacing Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain

A Bloomberg article claimed: “[Piers is] yet to announce his next stop, but the departure prompted speculation he’d land at GB News.

“His £2 million annual salary would be a big chunk of the budget, but perhaps it’d be justifiable as a marketing cost, given his 7.9 million Twitter followers.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.