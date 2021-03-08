Piers Morgan and Paul Sinha
News

Piers Morgan and Meghan Markle: Paul Sinha mocks ‘screaming’ GMB host

The quizzer likened the situation to the plot of Monsters Inc

By Richard Bell

The Meghan and Harry interview had Piers Morgan calling out ‘racist bullying’ aimed at him over his criticism of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 55, is a vocal critic of the royal couple and after their bombshell interview on American TV on Sunday (March 7) evening with host Oprah Winfrey, he took to social media to blast the impact of the conversation.

But his tweets appeared to attract the ire of The Chase quizzer and comedian Paul Sinha, who mocked the GMB presenter on Twitter.

Paul Sinha
Paul Sinha took aim at Piers Morgan on Twitter (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What did Paul Sinha say about Piers Morgan and his Meghan Markle ranting?

Paul Sinha made a reference to the Pixar film Monsters Inc in a scathing tweet about Piers.

He wrote: “Monsters entirely fuelled by screaming seemed far fetched ’til Piers Morgan.”

In Monsters Inc, the characters work in a factory that powers a city by bottling children’s screams.

Read more: Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle name their new baby Diana?

Paul’s followers sided with him, as one replied: “Everything [Piers] says about Meghan is far fetched! He’s obsessed!”

The quizzer’s followers sided with him over Piers (Credit: ITV)

Another said: “Didn’t realise screaming was the only way to communicate until this morning when Mr M was ‘communicating’.”

Monsters entirely fuelled by screaming seemed far fetched ’til Piers Morgan.

A third wrote: “Scrolling through here today with a hard hat on.”

During the Oprah interview, which airs tonight (Monday, March 8) on ITV, the Duchess of Sussex claimed there were “concerns” among the Royal Family over how dark Archie would be.

She also revealed she felt suicidal during her pregnancy, and claimed that when she said she needed help, someone told her she “couldn’t… it wouldn’t be good for The Institution”.

Piers Morgan has hit out at the Sussexes following their Oprah interview (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Piers said?

Piers was angry on Twitter as calls for the abolition of the monarchy started trending.

He wrote: “So, #AbolishTheMonarchy is now trending, albeit below me. Congrats Meghan and Harry – your mission is complete.”

Read more: Meghan and Harry interview: Finding Freedom author claims she was ‘aware of racism’

And he fumed on Good Morning Britain earlier, while his co-host Susanna Reid sighed next to him: “They’ve trashed everything the Queen has worked so hard for and we’re supposed to believe they’re compassionate?”

On Twitter later, he demanded that people stop sending him abusive tweets.

He penned: “Can all the Meghan/Harry fans currently abusing me with stuff like ‘shut the [bleep] up white man’ please stop trying to silence my voice with racist bullying? Thanks.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

prince harry and meghan markle
Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle name their new baby Diana?
Chris Ship on Harry and Meghan interview
Prince Charles, Prince William or their wives made comments about Archie’s skin colour, claims Chris Ship
prince harry and meghan interview
Royals ‘will respond’ to ‘damaging’ Prince Harry and Meghan interview, expert claims
Paul Burrell and The Queen
Prince Harry and Meghan interview: Paul Burrell ‘desperately sorry’ for the Queen
Amanda Holden Leaves Heart Radio
Amanda Holden defiantly strips to her pants after hitting the age of 50
piers morgan and meghan markle
Piers Morgan declares Meghan and Harry interview disgraceful and shameful