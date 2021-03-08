Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world as they claimed the royal family had concerns about their son possibly having “dark” skin during their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duchess of Sussex said there had been conversations with her husband and a “family” member about Archie.

Now, Finding Freedom author Carolyn Durand has alleged she was “aware of the racism within the institution”.

Harry and Meghan during their Oprah Winfrey interview (Credit: CBS/Harpo Productions)

What did the Finding Freedom author say?

Appearing on This Morning today (March 8), Carolyn spoke to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on the matter.

When asked if she knew about Meghan’s claim, the journalist said: “No, we weren’t aware of that particular claim but we were aware of racism within the institution.

We were aware of racism within the institution.

“I don’t think it can be overstated.”

Furthermore, Carolyn added: “This is probably going to be a much more difficult issue for the monarchy to handle than any past interview we’ve seen.”

The Duchess of Sussex claimed there were ‘conversations about how dark Archie’s skin might be’ (Credit: CBS This Morning/YouTube)

She added: “It will potentially have much greater repercussions, for the monarchy and for the family.

“What we heard last night about the racism and not giving Meghan support was very hard to hear.

Read more: Eight key revelations from the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview

“I suspect in the United States that will be a difficult pill to swallow.”

Carolyn wrote the 320-page biography of the couple with royal expert Omid Scobie, who also appeared on the show.

The palace are yet to comment on the claims.

Finding Freedom was published last year (Credit: Cover Images)

What did Meghan and Harry say in their interview?

Meanwhile, during their interview with Oprah, the Duchess opened up on the claims.

Meghan said: “In those months when I was pregnant, we had in tandem the conversations of him not being given security or a title, and also concerns about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

Oprah then asked: “Who is having that conversation with you?”

Meghan refused to say specifically, commenting: “I think that would be damaging to them.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with baby Archie (Credit: SplashNews)

She claimed that these comments had been made to her husband.

The duchess went on: “That was relayed to me from Harry, those were conversations the family had with him. And I think it was really hard to be able to see those as compartmentalised conversations.”

Read more: Andrew Morton claims interview is Princess Diana ‘getting revenge from beyond the grave’

Furthermore, she also spoke of her “pain” that officials had denied Archie the title of prince.

Plus, she accused Buckingham Palace of failing to protect the tot by refusing him 24/7 security.

CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry airs on ITV at 9pm today. Will you be watching?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.