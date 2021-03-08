After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told Oprah they’re expecting a baby girl, the question on everybody’s lips is will they name the tot after her late grandmother Princess Diana?

The baby’s gender reveal was the one piece of happy news to come out of the interview, which aired in the States last night (March 7).

During the chat, Meghan claimed members of the royal family expressed concerns over how “dark” Archie’s skin would be when he was born.

She also revealed that she considered suicide while she was pregnant with her son.

Bookies seem sure Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will name their new baby Diana (Credit: Splash News)

What did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say about the new baby?

Harry joined Meghan for the second half of the explosive interview, which airs on ITV tonight (March 8).

He revealed: “‘It’s a girl!”

Read more: Eight key highlights from Prince Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview

Harry added that he thought it was “amazing” when he found out the couple would be having a daughter.

He added: “Just grateful. To have any child, any one or any two, would have been amazing.

“But to have a boy and then a girl, I mean what more can you ask for? Now we’ve got our family, we got the four of us and our two dogs.”

They also confirmed that their second child would be their last.

Harry’s mother passed away in 1997 (Credit: Splash News)

So will Harry and Meghan pay tribute to Princess Diana?

Fans and bookies appear to think that, yes, Harry and Meghan will pay tribute to Diana by naming the baby after her.

She died aged 36 after a car accident in Paris in 1997.

Read more: Andrew Morton claims interview is Diana’s ‘revenge from beyond the grave’

And now bookies have revealed the name Diana is the 4/1 favourite to be the new baby’s name.

Others in the frame include Allegra at 11/1, Isabella at 12/1, Alice at 14/1 and Abigail also at 14/1.

Kamala – after Vice President Harris – is next in line with odds of 16/1.

Royal names in the frame include Victoria at 20/1, Sarah at 25/1, Augusta at 33/1, Mary at 40/1, Eugenie at 50/1 and Camilla at 66/1.

If you so wish, you can also put a bet on the couple naming the new baby after Oprah – Betfair will give you odds of 50/1.

Harry and Meghan told Oprah they’re having a girl (Credit: CBS/Harpo Productions)

What about Meghan’s mother Doria?

Betfair don’t seem to think that the couple will name the baby after Meghan’s mum Doria Ragland.

Doria currently has odds of 25/1 to be the baby’s name.

Betfair rep Sam Rosbottom said: “Diana is now the clear 4/1 favourite to be the name chosen by Harry and Meghan after the big reveal in their interview last night, ahead of Allegra at 11/1 and Isabella at 12/1.

Diana is now the clear 4/1 favourite to be the name chosen by Harry and Meghan after the big reveal in their interview last night.

“Oprah was previously a 200/1 shot but now the odds of the couple choosing the name of their interviewer have shortened to 50/1.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: What do Brits think the baby will be called?

Following the baby’s gender reveal, Brits seem pretty unanimous that Harry and Meghan will call the baby Diana.

“A mini Diana for Meghan and Harry!” one exclaimed.

Another added: “Diana?”

“I hope they name their baby girl Diana,” said a third.

What do you think they’ll name the baby? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.