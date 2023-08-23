Funeral details for Phil Spencer’s parents revealed as star thanks fans for their support

Location, Location, Location star Phil Spencer has shared plans for his parents’ funeral, following their tragic deaths.

Phil’s parents, 89-year-old Richard – known as David to friends – and Anne, 82, lost their lives in a horrific accident last week (August 18) when their car toppled off a bridge on their family farm near Canterbury, Kent.

Property expert Phil Spencer recently lost his parents in a freak accident (Credit: Channel 4)

They were on their way to have lunch at a local pub when their car veered off the road and into a shallow river. Despite the efforts of the police, fire brigade and an air ambulance, both sadly died.

In a heartbreaking tribute over the weekend, Phil said: “They would have held hands under the water and quietly slipped away.” He added that his family had found comfort in the fact that the couple had been together as they passed away “after almost 60 years of marriage”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phil Spencer (@philspencertv)

Phil Spencer thanks fans for support

The property expert and his three siblings paid tribute to their parents in an interview with KentOnline. They said that they had been overwhelmed by support following the tragedy.

“We cannot thank everyone enough for their kind words and thoughts about our parents at this difficult time,” Phil said. They also spoke fondly of an “idyllic” childhood with their farmer father and their mother who would bake a cake every day.

They will soon say goodbye to their parents in a private funeral service. It will take place at their local church of St Vincent’s, Littlebourne, where they were both heavily involved. The family is also apparently planning a larger celebration of their lives, where their many friends can remember them.

Both David and Anne were much-loved members of local community. David was president of the local scouts, allowing the youngsters to camp on his farm. He was also vice president of Canterbury hockey club.

Meanwhile, Anne volunteered as a horseriding instructor for disabled children for many years as well as being a governor at a local primary school. She also sang in the Canterbury Choral Society for more than 30 years.

Read more: Kirstie Allsopp shares heartbreaking tribute to co-star Phil Spencer’s parents: ‘Only blessing is that they died together’

You can head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.