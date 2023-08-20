Phil Spencer breaks silence with heartbreaking tribute to his parents following their sudden deaths

TV’s Phil Spencer has broken his silence after both of his parents died in a tragic accident.

Richard and Anne, both in their eighties, died on Friday (August 18) after their car veered into a stream on their farm in Kent.

Now Phil has shared a heartfelt tribute to his parents on social media.

Phil Spencer pays tribute to parents

Sharing a beautiful picture of his parents on their farm, Phil said: “Very sadly both of my amazing parents died on Friday. As a family we are all trying to hold onto the fact Mum and Dad went together and that neither will ever have to mourn the loss of the other one. Which is a blessing in itself.

“Although they were both on extremely good form in the days before (hence the sudden idea to go out to lunch), Mums Parkinson’s and Dads Dementia had been worsening and the long term future was set to be a challenge. So much so that Mum said to me only a week ago that she had resigned to thinking ‘now it looks like we will probably go together’. And so they did. That was what God had planned for them – and it was a good plan.”

‘They would have held hands and slipped away’

Phil then shared more details of the accident. He said: “The car, going very slowly, toppled over a bridge on the farm drive, upside down into the river. There were no physical injuries and I very much doubt they would have even fought it – they would have held hands under the water and quietly slipped away.”

He also shared details about the third person in the car. Phil added: “Their carer was in the car and managed to climb out of a back window so the alarm was raised quite quickly.”

Phil said that his brother rushed to help their parents. “As many farmers do – my brother had a penknife and so was able to cut the seat belts – he pulled them out of the river but they never regained consciousness.”

He concluded: “Although desperately sad and shocked beyond all belief – all family are clear that if there can ever be such a thing as having a good end – this was it. It feels horrendous right now, but after almost 60 years of marriage – to die together on the farm they so loved will, I know, be a comfort in the future.

“Mum Dad are together which is precisely where they would have wanted to be.”

