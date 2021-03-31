Phil Spencer makes up one part of Channel 4’s most successful double act – but who is Phil Spencer’s wife?

And has he ever dated co-star Kirstie Allsopp?

Here’s everything you need to know about Phil and his career.

The duo present Kirstie and Phil’s Love It or List It: Brilliant Builds (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is Phil Spencer and why is he famous?

Phil Spencer is a TV presenter and journalist, best known for his property knowledge and TV double act with Kirstie Allsopp.

Together they present Channel 4 property show Location, Location, Location, along with its spin-off Relocation, Relocation.

They currently present Kirstie and Phil’s Love It or List It, also on Channel 4.

Phil studied as a surveyor in the early 1990s, but later set himself up as a home finder.

He founded property search company Garrington Home Finders Ltd in 1996.

He remains an active property investor and landlord, and has published several books, including Adding Value To Your Home and How To Buy Your First Home.

Phil launched the website Move iQ in 2018.

As a result of his property expertise, Phil moved over to TV.

Thanks to his work as a buying agent, Phil was selected to be a host of Location, Location, Location, which first aired in May 2000.

Kirstie Allsopp was chosen to present the show alongside Phil.

And the rest is history!

How old is he?

Philip John Edward Spencer was born on December 11 1969.

He is currently 51 years old.

Phil was born in Littlebourne, Kent, and educated at Uppingham School in Uppingham, Rutland, in the Midlands.

Is he married? Who is Phil Spencer’s wife?

Contrary to popular opinion, Phil is NOT married to Kirstie Allsopp!

In fact, Phil lives in Hampshire with his Australian wife Fiona.

Phil and wife Fiona married in 2001.

It reportedly took Phil six years to persuade Fiona to move to the UK.

According to Trend Celebs Now, Phil has a fortune between £1million-£10million.

Phil Spencer’s wife: Does he have children?

Phil and wife Fiona have two sons Jake and Ben.

Jake is 14, and Ben is 11.

They’re also the proud owners of two brown spaniels!

Kirstie and Phil are one of Channel 4’s most successful double acts (Credit: C4)

Phil Spencer’s wife: Have Kirstie and Phil ever dated?

Phil playfully calls Kirstie his “other wife” but the pair have never dated.

In 2016, appearing on This Morning, Kirstie laughed off claims she had ever dated her C4 co-star.

She said: “It doesn’t frustrate me, it just amazes me!”

She went on to say that “he’s a really, really nice person” but they were too much like brother and sister to ever be romantically involved.

Kirstie added: “We have the same things at heart but we are very different personalities.

“It sounds awful but he is no more my type than I am his type.”

Well, that’s that cleared up then!

Kirstie and her partner, property developer Ben Andersen, have two sons together – Bay Atlas and Oscar Hercules.

Phil writes on his Instagram account: “Husband, dad, TV presenter and the man that puts up with Kirstie Allsopp”.

Kirstie and Phil’s Love It or List It on Channel 4

Phil and Kirstie look back at two shows featuring families who needed to reconfigure their ground-floor layouts.

Graham and Nardeth bought their detached Windsor home 10 years ago, but while he loves Windsor and sees it as their dream home, she is tired of the cramped interior.

Enter Kirstie, knocking down walls in the hope of proving the house was worth keeping.

Plus, Northamptonshire couple Louis and Isobel are desperate to enjoy their retirement – but it will take a £70,000 refurbishment to reconfigure the ground floor.

Even then, will they decide to stay or sell up?

Kirstie and Phil’s Love It or List It airs on Wednesday March 31 2021 at 8pm on Channel 4.

