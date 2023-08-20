Phil Spencer’s parents die in ‘tragic’ accident: ‘They were together at the end’

The parents of TV property expert Phil Spencer have died in a “tragic” accident, it’s been reported.

News of the accident, which happened on the family farm, broke late last night (August 19).

Phil has yet to break his silence about the devastating loss. His presenting partner Kirstie Allsopp has revealed she has spoken to Phil, though, and the fact that his parents died together is a “great source of solace” for Phil and his family.

The parents of Phil Spencer have died in a car accident (Credit: Channel 4)

Richard, 89, and Anne, 82, were reportedly on their way to lunch at a local pub on Friday (August 18) when their car veered off the access road and into a shallow river running through their estate in Littlebourne, close to Canterbury in Kent.

Police, the fire brigade and an air ambulance raced to the scene. It’s claimed three fire engines and a water rescue unit spent two hours winching the vehicle from the river. Richard and Anne were pulled from the vehicle. However, they could not be saved. They were taken to hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead. Anne died later in hospital.

Neighbours commented that they had seen a helicopter flying over. According to The Sun, one said the couple’ car “ended up” in the river which runs through their farm. He added that the deaths of the couple – well liked locally – are “very sad”.

Phil is said to be with his brother Robert and sisters Caryn and Helen, coming to terms with their loss.

Kirstie Allsopp on ‘awful’ accident

Phil’s long-standing TV partner Kirstie Allsopp last night spoke about the “tragic” accident.

She revealed: “I’ve spoken to Phil and it’s tragic for the Spencer family, but his parents were together and that’s something that is a great source of solace to them all. The family is very loving and close. There are four children, Phil, Robert, Caryn and Helen, and they had eight grandchildren. This is awful for all of the family, but they were together at the end and they were lovely people.”

She then went on to reveal further details of the accident: “They were on their way to the pub on a Friday afternoon in Kent, where they lived — they were in the place they loved, with the person they loved. They were both people of Christian faith. Phil and his siblings are all consoling each other at this difficult time.”

Police statement

Kent Police said they were called at 12.36pm to a report of a single-vehicle collision at Littlebourne. A spokesperson said: “Officers attended along with other emergency services and a man and woman in their eighties were taken to a local hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

“A third person, a woman in her 60s, was in the vehicle and sustained minor injuries. The next of kin has been informed and a report will now be prepared for the coroner,” the statement then added.

It remains unclear who was driving at the time of the accident.

