Kirstie Allsopp shares heartbreaking tribute to co-star Phil Spencer’s parents: ‘Only blessing is that they died together’

Kirstie Allsopp has paid a heartbreaking tribute to the parents of Phil Spencer on Instagram.

Phil’s parents tragically died last week after they were involved in a car crash.

Phil’s parents died last week (Credit: ITV)

Parents of Phil Spencer killed in car crash

Last week saw the tragic news break that Phil Spencer’s parents had been killed in a car accident.

Phil’s parents, Richard, 89, and Anne, 82, were on their way to lunch on Friday (August 18). However, their car veered off the road and into a shallow river running through their estate in Littlebourne.

It’s claimed that the fire brigade and a water rescue unit spent two hours winching the car out of the river. Richard and Anne were pulled from the vehicle. However, they could not be saved.

Phil Spencer pays tribute to his parents

Yesterday (Sunday, August 20), Phil paid tribute to his parents following their tragic passing. He posted a photo of them on Instagram, along with a heartbreaking caption.

“Very sadly both of my amazing parents died on Friday. As a family we are all trying to hold onto the fact Mum and Dad went together and that neither will ever have to mourn the loss of the other one. Which is a blessing in itself,” he wrote.

“Although they were both on extremely good form in the days before (hence the sudden idea to go out to lunch), Mum’s Parkinson’s and Dad’s Dementia had been worsening and the long-term future was set to be a challenge. So much so that Mum said to me only a week ago that she had resigned to thinking ‘now it looks like we will probably go together’. And so they did. That was what God had planned for them – and it was a good plan,” he then said.

Kirstie penned a heartbreaking tribute (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Kirstie Allsop pays tribute

Phil’s co-star, Kirstie, also paid tribute. She too posted a picture of Phil’s parents on Instagram.

“This lovely photograph, recently taken at their home in Kent, is of Anne & David Spencer, I am desperately sad to have to say that they were both killed yesterday in a car accident near their home,” she wrote.

“They were farmers, animal lovers & devoted parents to Robert, Caryn, Helen & Philip and adored their 8 Grandchildren, the only blessing is that they died together, so will never have to mourn the loss of each other,” she then continued.

“I suspect many of you may want to join me in sending so much love to Phil and all his family. Please keep them in your thoughts & prayers, Thank you,” she then added.

