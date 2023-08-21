This Morning star Josie Gibson dropped a marriage bombshell over the weekend after telling her Instagram followers that she was “getting married” – with ITV stars rushing to send their congratulations.

The ITV fave spent the weekend at Camp Bestival in Shropshire, taking son Reg along for the festival fun times.

Josie, 38, told social media followers on Saturday (August 19) about the kind of activities they’d been enjoying. The mum-and-son adventures included a Dick and Dom rave and family yoga, as well as the biggest bouncy castle in the world. But Sunday’s activities sounded like they were stepped up a notch, with Josie joking (we think!) that she was getting wed!

Josie Gibson told Instagram followers: ‘Me and my soulmate are getting married’ (Credit: YouTube)

Is Josie Gibson married? What she’s said on Instagram?

On Sunday (August 20), Josie shared a clip on Instagram of her and Reg raving away. The footage showed Reg, nearly five, perched on his mum’s shoulders and waving glowsticks to Xpansions’ Move Your Body.

“Reg the raver!” Josie cheered as they jigged away. “Having the time of our lives!” she then added in the post’s caption. But Josie also went on to reveal what she would be up to on Sunday afternoon. And it wasn’t watching an obscure indie band at an impossible-to-locate stage somewhere in a field in Shropshire.

You may kiss the bride! (Credit: Instagram)

Josie’s announcement

Josie quipped in her caption: “Just a lil announcement to anyone at @campbestivalshropshire me and my soulmate @miadorawilliams are getting married today at 1.30 in the Chapel of love… you are all welcome!!! #campbestivalshropshire #dance #family #familyfestival #thebigday #chapeloflove #wedding #weddingday #herecomesthebride.”

Mia Williams is a regular on Josie’s Instagram grid, with the pals attending festivals together regularly.

The Inflatable Church of Rubber Love is a Bestival attraction that apparently offers two types of wedding ceremonies: the “big bling Hip-Hop wedding”, as well as the “more traditional true love wedding”. And visitors apparently can actually get wed there.

ITV stars congratulate This Morning host Josie

“Hearts will be broken today, see you later!” one pal told Josie in the Insta upload’s comments section. “All the best people get married in that church! We danced down the aisle to jungle!” added someone else. This Morning’s Dr Scott then said: “Love it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josie Gibson (@josiegibson85)

Josie’s wild ‘wedding’ video

Overnight, Josie has shared a glimpse at the nuptials – and it looked wild!

Bride Mia wore a long white dress and Josie danced down the aisle to greet her wearing black jeans, a black crop top, a white jacket and flip flops. She also made a speech to the crowd about how similar her and Mia are. Josie also danced to some country music at the top of the aisle after saying her vows.

The ‘newlyweds’ were also sent messages of congratulations by This Morning star Josie’s ITV pals (Credit: Instagram)

She captioned a hilarious video: “Big thank you to the Chapel of Love at @campbestivalshropshire me and @miadorawilliams were over the moon with our turnout today. Thank you to all that came, including our incredible bridesmaids.” She then added: “Big Thank you to @becksarama and team for capturing our magical day!!!”

Lisa Snowdon was among those liking the video.

