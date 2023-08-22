Public’s poignant tributes to Phil Spencer’s parents after their tragic deaths as new details of accident emerge

The parents of Phil Spencer tragically died last week in a car accident and now the public has paid a poignant tribute.

Location, Location, Location co-presenter Phil broke his silence on the tragedy at the weekend. He said: “Very sadly both of my amazing parents died on Friday. As a family we are all trying to hold onto the fact Mum and Dad went together and that neither will ever have to mourn the loss of the other one. Which is a blessing in itself.”

Sharing some details of the accident, Phil added: “The car, going very slowly, toppled over a bridge on the farm drive, upside down into the river. There were no physical injuries and I very much doubt they would have even fought it – they would have held hands under the water and quietly slipped away.”

Phil’s parents tragically died in a car accident on Friday (Credit: ITV)

He added: “Their carer was in the car and managed to climb out of a back window so the alarm was raised quite quickly.”

Mum, Dad are together which is precisely where they would have wanted to be.

Now, the public have paid a touching tribute to Phil‘s parents. According to the MailOnline, members of the public have left flowers on the bridge where the accident happened.

In images obtained by the publication, some freshly cut flowers have been left near the river. Meanwhile, a bouquet of white roses were also left by the water.

Some more details of the tragic accident have also emerged. Phil’s mum Anne was reportedly behind the wheel after recently being passed fit to drive. Phil explained that his mum had Parkinson’s while his dad David had dementia.

David was reportedly in the front passenger seat. Thir live-in carer was in the back seat and managed to get out of the car to get help.

Phil also explained on his Instagram: “As many farmers do – my brother had a penknife and so was able to cut the seat belts – he pulled them out of the river but they never regained consciousness.”

TV star Phil paid a heartbreaking tribute to his parents following the accident (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Phil ended his devastating tribute by remembering his beloved parents. He wrote: “Although desperately sad and shocked beyond all belief – all family are clear that if there can ever be such a thing as having a ‘good end’ – this was it.

“It feels horrendous right now, but after almost 60 years of marriage – to die together on the farm they so loved will, I know, be a comfort in the future. Mum, Dad are together which is precisely where they would have wanted to be.”

