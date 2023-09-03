Poignant way Phil Spencer has honoured his parents after their tragic deaths: ‘He’s very stoical’

Phil Spencer has honoured his parents following their tragic deaths, his co-star Kirstie Allsopp has revealed.

Last month, the Location, Location, Location co-presenter shared the heartbreaking news that his parents had died following a car accident. At the time, he said in a statement: “The car, going very slowly, toppled over a bridge on the farm drive, upside down into the river. There were no physical injuries. I very much doubt they would have even fought it – they would have held hands under the water and quietly slipped away.”

Kirstie Allsopp, who co-presents the show with Phil, has now revealed the way Phil has paid tribute to his parents.

Kirstie spoke about her co-star’s tribute to his parents (Credit: ITV)

Phil Spencer parents

Kirstie told the BBC’s Newscast podcast on Saturday: “[Phil’s] got a lovely, lovely family and they’re very, very close and they’re all together.

“In fact, his sister was married yesterday, which they went ahead with and today they’re all going to the pub for lunch. The same pub that his parents were on the way to when they died.”

She added: “He’s very stoical and pragmatic. He feels very strongly that it was the right thing that his parents went together.”

What did Phil say?

It comes weeks after Phil shared the tragic news of his parents’ death. In a statement shared to his Instagram, he said: “Very sadly both of my amazing parents died on Friday. As a family we are all trying to hold onto the fact Mum and Dad went together and that neither will ever have to mourn the loss of the other one. Which is a blessing in itself.

“Although they were both on extremely good form in the days before (hence the sudden idea to go out to lunch), Mums Parkinson’s and Dads Dementia had been worsening and the long term future was set to be a challenge.

“So much so that Mum said to me only a week ago that she had resigned to thinking ‘now it looks like we will probably go together’. And so they did.”

Phil tragically lost his parents last month (Credit: ITV)

Phil said he believes that was what “God had planned for them”. He then detailed the accident.

The star explained that their “carer was in the car and managed to climb out of a back window”. Therefore, the alarm was raised quite quickly.

He also said: “As many farmers do – my brother had a penknife and so was able to cut the seat belts – he pulled them out of the river but they never regained consciousness.”

Phil added that although they’re “desperately sad and shocked beyond all belief”, all the family are “clear that if there can ever be such a thing as having a ‘good end’ – this was it”.

Phil Spencer statement

The TV star said: “It feels horrendous right now, but after almost 60 years of marriage – to die together on the farm they so loved will, I know, be a comfort in the future. Mum Dad are together which is precisely where they would have wanted to be.”

Meanwhile, Phil’s mum Anne was reportedly behind the wheel after recently being passed fit to drive. His dad David was reportedly in the front passenger seat.

