A complete timeline of Peter Andre and wife Emily’s romance as he’s trolled over baby news

Peter Andre and his wife Emily have announced they’re expanding their family and expecting baby number three. But how did they meet and how long have they been together?

Peter, 50, and Emily, 34, already have two kids and will welcome their third child together next year. They shared the wonderful news on Instagram today (October 12).

But let’s take a look back at when their romance began…

The couple announced their baby news today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

2010 – Peter Andre and wife Emily’s first meeting

It all began back in 2010 when the couple met for the first time – in pretty unusual circumstances! At the time, singer Pete was undergoing emergency surgery in Cornwall to treat kidney stones.

He then met Emily through his urologist consultant, Dr Ruaraidh MacDonagh as she was his medical student. She was 20 at the time.

Speaking to Cornwall Live in 2018, Peter explained: “It’s the most bizarre thing. I had to have an emergency operation on a kidney in Taunton. I wasn’t even in the area but I was transferred there and the on-call consultant was Emily’s dad.”

He added: “I was so grateful that I said, ‘If there’s anything I can ever do…’. I later got him a couple of tickets for the Plymouth show, but he couldn’t make it so his wife Rebecca came along with their daughter, Emily. We had a bit of a laugh and I thought, ‘Oh they’re really nice people’. As time went on, Emily and I realised we had feelings for each other and two years after meeting at Plymouth Pavilions we were married.”

The couple then began dating and kept their relationship a secret until 2012. Emily then appeared on his reality show.

Emily and Peter first met in 2010 (Credit: ITV)

2014 – First baby

In 2014, Emily and Peter welcomed their first child together – daughter Amelia. The couple had announced the pregnancy in 2013. Amelia was born in January 2014.

Peter announced at the time: “Now that I have had the opportunity to tell Junior and Pringles, we are very happy to announce the safe arrival of our beautiful baby girl.

“We are extremely thrilled and mum and bubba are doing fine.”

They later confirmed they had decided to name their little girl Amelia. Pete said on Twitter at the time: “Ok FINALLY we have a name for our beaut of a baby girl. Ems, J , P and I have decided on Amelia.”

Peter Andre and Emily pictured in 2014, before they married (Credit: Zak Hussein/INFphoto.com)

2015 – Tying the knot

The following year, Emily and Peter tied the knot. They married on July 11, 2015, at Mamhead House and Castle in Devon.

The wedding came just 18 months after Emily and Peter welcomed Amelia. Emily wore a stunning wedding dress which featured lace sleeves and veil.

Speaking about the wedding reception, Peter told OK! in 2015: “I wanted so much entertainment as I didn’t want any waiting around or lulls in the day. I wanted people to be surprised the whole time.”

Pete described the nuptials as “the most fantastic day of our lives”. He added: “I couldn’t have wished for a better day. I’ve married the love of my life and I couldn’t be happier.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre)

2016 – Second baby arrives

The following year, Peter and Emily welcomed their second child together – son Theo. Speaking on Twitter at the time, Pete said: “Very very happy for our new baby boy. Thanks so much for all your lovely comments. Buzzing.”

The couple later announced the name choice for their baby boy. He said on Twitter: “Theo it is then. Or Theodore James Andre (a). To be precise.”

Later talking to OK!, Pete and Emily opened up about the birth after Theo arrived three weeks early. Emily said: “I was so upset that I had to have a Caesarean, but it was too dangerous not to.

“The birth did not go to plan. I was having regular Braxton Hicks [contractions] from 20 weeks onwards and I was told at my 34-week check that he was breech.”

Peter said at the time: “I was bawling my eyes out at the birth – it was my dream to have another boy. I love him so much, he’s such a chilled baby. He’s my mini-me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Emily (@dr_emily_official)

July 2023 – 8th anniversary

Earlier this year, Emily and Pete celebrated eight years married. Paying tribute to his wife on Instagram in July, Peter wrote: “8 years ago today I was lucky enough to marry this beautiful, kind, caring and all round incredible person. Thank you for being the best. Love you a bit too much I think. Happy 8th wedding anniversary @dr_emily_official.”

Emily also said on Instagram: “Happy 8th wedding anniversary to my lovely husband! This picture was taken 10 years ago, but I think it sums us up perfectly. I can’t believe it’s been 8 years since our special day. Here’s to forever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre)

October 2023 – Peter and wife Emily announce third pregnancy news

This leads us to now with Pete and Emily expecting their third baby.

The happy couple wrote on Instagram today (October 12): “We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024. The kids are so excited. So are we.”

Many were quick to defend Pete as some hit out at his age. One person hit back: “Good on him she is only 34 so just because he’s 50 doesn’t mean she shouldn’t have kids.”

Peter is also a dad to his son Junior, 18, and daughter Princess, 16.

