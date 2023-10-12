Peter Andre and wife Emily announce they’re expecting third baby together: ‘The kids are so excited’

Peter Andre and his wife Emily have announced they’re expecting another baby together.

The couple, who married in 2015, shared the news on Instagram on Thursday (October 12) alongside a sweet picture. Peter and Emily beamed as she held up baby scans.

Peter, 50, looked very proud in the sweet pic.

Peter Andre and wife Emily expecting baby

The couple wrote: “We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024. The kids are so excited. So are we.”

Their celebrity pals were over the moon with the news. Amanda Holden wrote: “Omg. Yayyy.”

James Jordan commented: “Such amazing news my friend – family is everything.”

Meanwhile, Catherine Tyldesley wrote: “Oh guys!!! How gorgeous!!!! Huge congratulations.”

Peter and wife Emily have announced some baby news (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans were also excited over the baby news. One gushed: “Oh wow this is beautiful – Congratulations to you both.”

Another person said: “OMG I’m so happy and excited for you,wonderful and such happy news.”

However one troll commented: “More children!!! There’s too many of us in this planet!!”

Another added: “Oh Pete give it up. You are 50 odd you only do it to prove a point.”

Fans were quick to defend the star, as one hit back: “Blimey this is a sad comment. Wonderful parents, wonderful news made my day then I read this…”

Another said: “Doesn’t affect your life though does it. Why you jel?”

A third wrote: “Good on him she is only 34 so just because he’s 50 doesn’t mean she shouldn’t have kids.”

Pete said his kids are “excited” over the news (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Peter on wanting more kids

Peter and Emily have two children together – Amelia, nine, and Theo, six. Meanwhile, Pete is also a dad to his son Junior, 18, and daughter Princess, 16, from his first marriage to Katie Price.

The singer previously opened up about expanding his family with wife Emily.

A new addition to our family in 2024. The kids are so excited. So are we.

In a column for OK! magazine, Peter said late last year: “With Theo growing up so fast it does bring up the question of having another baby. When he was opening his presents Emily and I were looking at each other and we knew what the other was thinking.

“When your youngest is no longer little it makes you think about the baby stage, but that’s always going to be the case when you have another too, and you could just keep going!”

