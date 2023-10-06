Peter Andre shares worrying health update: ‘I can’t hold my mum, I can’t give her a hug’

Singer Peter Andre has revealed he is battling an illness while visiting his mum and dad in Australia.

The 50-year-old star took to his Instagram and informed fans “no one cares” as he shared his heartache about not being able to hug his mum, presumably over fears of passing his bug on.

He said: “I feel absolutely wrecked, I started getting sick a couple of days ago and I just feel like I’ve gotten worse. The only thing that’s stressing me out is that I can’t hold my mum, I can’t give her a hug.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre)

Peter Andre poorly during visit to his mum in Oz

Posting on Instagram, Pete added: “I can be outdoors, I can sit within a distance but then to top it off, look at that,” he added, pointing to a cold sore on his bottom lip.

The dad of four thinks that he’s battling some kind of flu. He ended the video saying: “No one cares.”

Peter Andre has been thinking about moving to Australia with the kids (Credit: ITV)

Fans react

Proving that people do, indeed, care, Pete’s Instagram was soon flooded with get well wishes.

“Poor Pete – you need a hug from your mum. Hoping you are better soon!!” said one. Another then added: “I know you wish you could hug them tight but they will just be happy they have seen you. Now get that Vit C down you!!!” A third commented: “Aww Pete. You have waited so long to see your mum and dad and know you been wanting to hug them again and now unfortunately got ill. Hopefully you’ll be back to your normal self in couple of days.”

Peter, who was reportedly coming between his ex-wife Katie Price and her fiance Carl Woods, is currently out in Australia with son Junior. He is visiting his family and has been making a series of TV and media appearances.

Peter shares Junior and daughter Princess with ex-wife Katie Price and Amelia and Theo with wife Emily.

Read more: Peter Andre and Katie Price’s son Junior teases I’m A Celeb stint – just like his famous parents

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.