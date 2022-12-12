Peter Andre makes confession about wife Emily’s ‘tough love’ amid anxiety struggle

Peter Andre has gushed over his wife Emily, admitting that her “tough” love has done wonders for his mental health.

The 49-year-old married NHS doctor Emily in 2015 and their relationship has gone from strength to strength.

Recently, Peter opened up about his struggle with anxiety – revealing that Emily has helped him deal with it.

The two got married in 2015 and share two children (Credit: ITV)

Peter Andre opens up about living with doctor wife Emily

In his latest new magazine column Peter, who has four children, explained his worries over the recent Strep A outbreak – which has killed 16 children across the UK.

Pete said how the surge in infections has been “worrying” as a parent, but it’s been “comforting” to hear that it’s “very rare” children will die from Strep A.

The Mysterious Girl singer then spoke about the pros and cons of living with Emily, an NHS doctor.

“The good thing is that you know when anything serious happens she’ll know what to do, but the flip side is that you can’t be a hypochondriac because if you complain the answer is: ‘You’ll be fine, get on with it!” he penned.

Pete has opened up about his relationship with Emily (Credit: SplashNews)

Peter Andre makes sweet confession about wife Emily’s ‘tough love’

Pete then went on to make a sweet confession about his beau Emily, who he shares two children with.

“But that tough love has helped me quite a bit with my anxiety in the past,” he revealed.

“Sometimes when I’ve felt really anxious Emily knows exactly what to say and she’s helped me rationalise and understand things.”

Peter Andre’s daughter Princess was rushed to hospital last month (Credit: YouTube)

Princess Andre was rushed to hospital last month

Late last month, Pete revealed that daughter Princess had ended up in A&E following an accident at school.

The TV star shares his 15-year-old daughter – as well as son Junior Andre, 17 – with ex Katie Price.

Pete explained in his magazine column what led to Princess making the trip to the hospital.

And he also detailed his doctor wife Emily’s assessment of the situation after she took Princess in for treatment.

According to Pete’s column, Princess fractured a finger while playing sport at school.

He told the publication: “Just before I left for Jamaica Princess broke her finger!

“It happened at school when she was doing sport. The ball hit her finger and snapped the bone.”

Emily ‘was right’

Meanwhile, at the time, Pete suggested he wasn’t on hand to ferry Princess to hospital himself.

Peter explained: “I was at work at the time and Emily took her to A&E. She said Princess was definitely going to need a splint, and she was right. But I guess she is a doctor!”

Thankfully Princess’ hospital stay was not a prolonged one.

Read more: Peter Andre facing ‘bittersweet’ Christmas as he reflects on ’emotional family time’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.