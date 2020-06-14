Peter Andre reveals he and Katie Price are friends during sweet tribute to son Junior

Singer Peter Andre has told fans he and ex Katie Price are 'friends'.

The former couple, married for four years after meeting on I’m A Celebrity in 2004, share two kids together.

And it was while Peter, 47, was paying tribute to their eldest on his 15th birthday that he mentioned Katie.

Katie had already noted on Instagram that she and Junior’s dad had "done a good job" in raising him.

Junior is much-loved by his mum Katie Price and dad Peter Andre (Credit: SplashNews.com)

And fans were delighted to see Peter comment on Katie’s upload in happy agreement.

Peter replied, alongside three thumbs up emojis: "He’s a good boy. I’m so so proud."

We’re friends and she’s mummy so of course.

One of Katie's followers then replied to Peter: "This is lovely commenting on each others' status - lovely to see."

And he wrote in response: "We’re friends and she’s mummy so of course."

The Mysterious Girl singer also gave his own heartfelt social media salute.

Uploading a montage of pics of his son, Peter wrote that Junior is his best pal.

'Accept the fact that we all love you so much'

Peter said in the Insta caption: "Son, words cannot explain how much love there is for you. I am proud of you for the kind, loving, funny, caring son you are.

"You are my son, yes but I also have a best friend in you. I know you’re gonna say I’m wet BUT, accept the fact that we all love you so much. Especially me.

"HAPPY 15th BIRTHDAY. I have some great surprises this morning so when you finally get your [bleep] out of bed you’ll see."

Junior replied to his dad’s message with a series of emojis and the words: "Thanks re. Love u."

It is believed Junior went over to his mum’s to celebrate his special occasion after spending the morning with his dad.

Katie had noted in her Insta message: "Excited for today when he comes home for a surprise."

Other famous faces wishing Junior all the best included Ruth Langsford and Katie's ex Kieran Hayler.

He wrote: "Happy 15th birthday @officialjunior_andre mature, kind and one of a kind. Have a good day bud."

Peter and Katie are also parents to Princess, 12.

She and her brother have been spending lockdown with their dad, his wife Emily, and their kids Theo and Amelia.

