Katie Price pays tribute to ex Peter Andre as she wishes son Junior a happy birthday

Over the years since they split up, Katie Price and Peter Andre haven't always seen eye to eye.

But Katie price has proved she's harbouring no bad feelings as she paid Pete a compliment today (June 13).

It's their son Junior's 15th birthday and Katie shared a gushing tribute to her second-born son.

Junior is growing up fast (Credit: Splash)

The mum-of-five, who has 2.1 million fans on Instagram, posted a picture of her kissing Junior.

Alongside the image, she wrote: "Happy 15th birthday to my Mini Me in many ways, and so proud of the young man he is turning out to be.

"His dad and me have done a good job. Excited for today when he comes home for a surprise."

Proud Pete also shared a birthday message to his Instagram account.

Along with a collection of images, he wrote: "Son, words cannot explain how much love there is for you.

"I am proud of you for the kind, loving, funny, caring son you are.

"You are my son, yes, but I also have a best friend in you.

"I know you’re gonna say I’m wet BUT accept the fact that we all love you so much.

"Especially me. HAPPY 15th BIRTHDAY. I have some great surprises this morning so when you finally get your [bleep] out of bed you’ll see."

Junior and his sister Princess, also Katie's daughter, have been spending lockdown with Pete and his wife Emily, and their small children Theo and Amelia.

They recently got back to visit mum Katie and her eldest child, Harvey.

After spending his birthday morning with his dad, Junior will be headed to his mum's to continue the celebrations today.

