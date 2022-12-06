Peter Andre, dad to Junior Andre and Princess Andre, won’t be getting either of them any Christmas presents this year.

The Mysterious Girl singer explained why the two teens won’t be receiving gifts in his column for OK!.

Pete, 49, revealed the idea about not having anything under the tree on December 25 actually came from his eldest son and daughter themselves.

But fans need not worry too much. Junior and Princess are still set to have a very rewarding festive period.

Peter Andre on Christmas for Junior and Princess

That’s because Junior, 17, and 15-year-old Princess have plans to travel to Australia in December.

According to reports, the siblings will also spend time with their mother Katie Price over Christmas.

But they are also making time to visit their relatives Down Under.

Pete has previously opened up about his parents’ health woes and reflected on how he’d like to spend more time in Oz.

Back in March, Pete told how he feels his mum Thea is “really declining“.

However, he was also immensely glad to be able to travel over and see her and his dad Savvas for the first time since the start of the pandemic, too.

Australia before Christmas

Peter recently noted his wife Emily and their children Amelia, eight, and Theo, six, will also make the trip.

He wrote: “Junior and Princess have said they don’t want anything for Christmas. They said: ‘You’re taking us to Australia to see our grandparents, that’s our Christmas present’.”

I love that about them – but they need to tell me at least one thing!

Pete continued by indicating he would still be getting them both a little something.

He went on: “I love that about them – but they need to tell me at least one thing! We’re heading to Australia before Christmas and then we’ll be back in the UK for Christmas Day.”

‘It’s really special’

Additionally, Pete also made a point in the mag about how glad he is that his youngest lad will get to experience Australia in a similar way to he first did.

That’s because Pete was born in north-west London, spending several years in the UK before his family shifted across continents.

Peter added: “I moved to Australia when I was six, so it’s really special that Theo will be seeing Oz for the first time at the same age I did.”

He also suggested that Theo’s age means he will now be able to recall the special visit in the future.

