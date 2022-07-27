Peter Andre has taken to Instagram to make a touching tribute to his father, hailing him as his “hero”.

Mysterious Girl singer Peter, 49, thanked his dad Savvas for “inspiring him in every way” as he turned 89.

Pete also joked in the upload, showing him and his father embracing, that only the first century is hard going.

Peter Andre has paid tribute to his father on Instagram (Credit: YouTube)

Peter Andre pays Instagram tribute to father Savvas

Pete shared the snap of his dad – who lives in Australia with Peter’s mum Thea – late on Tuesday (July 26) evening.

He wrote in the upload’s caption: “My father my hero. He turns 89 today.

“He said it’s only the first hundred years that are tough. It gets easy after that.

“Love you dad. You have inspired me in every way, especially as a father.

“Thank you for everything as always.”

How fans reacted

Scores of Peter’s followers were quick to offer their own best wishes to Savvas for his big day.

And among them was Pete’s celebrity pal Kerry Katona.

Suggesting she had met Savvas before, Kerry – a bridesmaid at Peter’s wedding to ex Katie Price – wrote: “Aww happy birthday love your dad xxx.”

Meanwhile, other commenters were impressed by his dad’s longevity – with one person mentioning he doesn’t look his age.

Your dad really doesn’t look 89.

“Awesome. Happy Birthday to him, an amazing age,” one fan complimented Savvas.

And another added: “Happy Birthday. Your dad really doesn’t look 89. Hope he has a lovely birthday.”

‘This picture is amazing’

Elsewhere, other fans were delighted to see Pete – who was previously unable to visit his parents during the pandemic – and his dad sharing a special moment.

“Bless him, HBD! Such a lovely picture of you both,” gushed one.

Peter Andre lives in the UK with his wife Emily MacDonagh and kids – but he did manage to make it to Oz in March (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another chipped in: “Happy birthday to your wonderful dad. This picture is amazing.”

And someone else reckoned they could detect a family resemblance.

“You are just like him. Happy birthday and many more to come,” they remarked.

