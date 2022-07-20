Peter Andre celebrates anniversary with Emily with huge diamond ring as he hints at ‘big’ family news

Peter Andre celebrated his seven-year wedding anniversary with his wife Emily last week.

Instead of going for the traditional wool or copper, the singer bought his wife a huge diamond ring to celebrate their milestone.

He also hinted at exciting family news in the near future!

Singer Peter Andre celebrates wedding anniversary with wife Emily with a big diamond ring (Credit: Splash News)

Peter Andre celebrates anniversary

Peter celebrated his seven-year wedding anniversary with his wife Emily last week.

He shared a sweet post on his Instagram to mark their special celebration together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre)

Peter captioned it: “Happy 7th wedding to a beautiful person inside and out. We have been together for 10 incredible years. You deserve to be praised Emily because you have a heart pure of gold. Thanks for everything.

“Our kids are truly lucky to have you. So am I.”

The singer also celebrated by taking his wife on a child-free night out for some ‘one-on-one’ time.

Talking about his special night, Peter explained that he took Emily out to dinner and even had Princess babysitting at home.

Read more: Peter Andre makes emotional confession to wife Emily as they mark big milestone

Peter also wanted to get Emily something extra special to mark their relationship milestone.

As it was also their 10-year anniversary of being together, Peter splashed out and gifted Emily a huge diamond ring.

He told New Magazine: “I know the traditional gifts for seven years are wool and copper, but I saw a beautiful ring a couple of months ago that I really liked, and as we’re also celebrating 10 years together, I just bought it.

“After all, diamonds are a girl’s best friend, right?”

TV star Peter Andre hints at big family news (Credit: Cover Images)

Peter Andre hints at big family news

Peter also hinted at a ‘special’ surprise for his next big milestone with his wife Emily.

He said: “When we get to 10 years of marriage I want do something really special, so watch this space.”

Read more: Who’s in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

We can’t wait to see what it is in three years time!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.