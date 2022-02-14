Peter Andre has shared some happy family news with fans.

The singer has confessed that he is over the moon about finally reuniting with his family in Australia.

Covid-19 rules have meant that Peter has been unable to see his elderly parents and sister Debbie in two years.

However, some parts of the country are finally due to open up to travellers later this month (February).

Peter Andre is celebrating being able to see his Aussie family (Credit: Splashnews)

Peter Andre celebrates happy news

Peter reveals in his latest new! magazine column that the news “doesn’t feel real” and was “so happy” to discover it.

“I can’t wait to finally see my sister and parents. I’m planning to visit as soon as possible and some of the kids will hopefully come with me,” said the star. “It’s the greatest news I could have had this year.”

The Mysterious Girl hitmaker went on to share his thoughts about his upcoming birthday.

Peter will be turning 49, and while it may be a scary milestone, the star admits he couldn’t be happier at the moment.

“I’ll be 49 next week, and to get to this age and to start to feel content and happy is a wonderful thing,” he said.

Peter Andre hasn’t seen his parents in over two years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I have children, I’ve settled down with Emily, and work-wise I’m at the point where I can pick and choose the jobs I want to do – and to me, there’s nothing better than that.”

Peter added that he feels “very grateful for the good and the bad times for bringing me to right now in one piece”.

Despite his positive outlook on life, Peter’s been caught up in drama recently with his ex, Katie Price.

In a now-deleted rant, Katie called his wife, Emily, a “disgusting person”.

