Peter Andre took to Instagram and got shirtless as he celebrated a major milestone this weekend.

The Mysterious Girl singer turned 48 today (Saturday, February 27) and he marked the occasion with fans on social media.

Mysterious Girl singer Peter Andre is now 48 years old (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Peter Andre marks his 48th birthday

Proving he’s still got the body that once made him famous, Pete shared a shirtless video of himself.

“And just like that, I’m 48!” he says in the clip.

“Yeah I’ve got my shirt off! I thought you know what, I’ve been training hard. Two years until I’m 50 so I thought I should make the most of it!”

“48, and feeling great,” he added.

Pete captioned the video: “Today I’m 48… and feeling great. Ps. Excuse the lit-up nips!”

Fans were quick to share their admiration for the star and his age-defying body.

“Happy birthday, have an incredible day,” replied one fan.

Another responded: “You’re looking great, mate!”

A third added: “Happy birthday! You’re still one of the nicest people I’ve ever met!”

The star marked the milestone by showing off his body (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Peter’s had a rough year so far

It’s been a tough for Peter over the last few weeks.

At the start of the year, he revealed he had COVID-19.

The diagnosis came as a huge shock, with his wife Emily, 31, assuming he was suffering from a different illness.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, Peter revealed it had hit him very hard.

At one point, he said he was struggling to breathe.

Peter’s had a tough year (Credit: SplashNews)

On the show, Peter said: “I have still got no sense of smell.

“I went for a small bike ride yesterday and I was completely pumped out, which never happens to me.”

On top of that, Peter was forced to miss out on his sister Debbie’s wedding.

In a video on Instagram, he told fans: “I might not be able to see my mum and dad at the moment in Australia, but knowing they can watch me live on Australian TV last night makes me so happy.

“Love them and miss them too much.

“Thanks to my sis @the.beauty.couture who sent me this vid. Sorry I can’t be at your wedding in two weeks.”

