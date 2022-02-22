Paul O’Grady has been accused of ‘teasing’ his fans whilst on a break from BBC Radio 2.

The For The Love Of Dogs host, 66, is taking some time away from his Sunday slot after being replaced by comedian Rob Beckett.

And it appears that Paul is certainly making the most of it!

Radio host Paul O’Grady has shared a new update during his BBC 2 break (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Paul O’Grady enjoys break from BBC Radio 2

Paul updated his loyal fans on his whereabouts on Instagram earlier today (February 22).

The comedian shared a holiday video from a mystery location, complete with crystal clear water and blue skies.

In the background of the clip, Paul joked: “Isn’t Birkenhead looking lovely today? I might have a little dip in the Mersey.”

Why do holidays always go so quickly?

The Liverpudlian actor is clearly poking fun at his hometown of Birkenhead.

Captioning the video, Paul also said: “Why do holidays always go so quickly?”

Fans were quick to comment, with one posting: “Don’t tease us lol.”

“You tease,” a second declared, while another added: “Sooo relaxing, just a little envious! Enjoy.”

A fourth wrote: “Missing your great voice and great music on the radio on Sunday.”

In addition, a fifth shared: “It looks so so beautiful and dreamy Paul, hope you had a lovely time.”

Radio listeners fuming over Paul’s absence

It comes after Paul announced his brief departure from BBC Radio 2.

Shortly after hosting his final show this month, the star took to social media to address fans.

“It’s my last Radio 2 Sunday show for quite sometime, our listening figures have shot up so a great big thank you to everyone who listens,” he wrote.

Paul is back on BBC Radio 2 in May (Credit: ITV)

“There’s a new regime now, I do 13 weeks on and then 13 off which is nothing to do with me as it’s a management decision.”

Paul went on to explain that he was planning a holiday abroad during the break.

He concluded: “So, all being well and providing I’m not in India or Borneo, travel restrictions permitting, I should be back some time in May. Take it easy.”

However, fans are far from impressed with his radio replacement Rob.

Following his recent debut on the show, one critic said: “@BBCRadio2 what a load of crap you really are getting rid of Paul O’Grady bring him back. Will switch off till May.”

Another echoed the complaint, tweeting: “Not the same with out Paul will miss him until May switching off is what I’ll be doing bye for now.”

